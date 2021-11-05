See Message

Travis Barker Celebrates Future Mother-In-Law Kris Jenner On Her 66th Birthday: 'Love You'

Kris said that Travis and daughter Kourtney ‘are so in love and they let us know they’re so in love, constantly,’ recently on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Kris Jenner turned 66-years-old on Nov. 5 and soon, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager is getting one of the greatest gifts of all — a new son-in-law, Travis Barker, 45. But it isn’t just Kris who feels like she is the lucky one in the situation, as the Blink 182 rocker, who recently became engaged to Kris’s oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 42, expressed his love for his future mother-in-law to the world.

On Travis’s Instagram story on Nov. 5, he shared a group photo of himself, Kris, Kourtney and his future sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, 37, In the photo, the foursome are all dressed in coordinated matching ensembles and Kris has her arm linked around Travis’s — a true sign that she is already welcoming him into her family. In the caption to the photo, Travis wrote, “Happy Birthday @Kris Jenner. Love You.”

He also shared a photo on his Instagram story of him and Kourtney out to dinner with Kris and Kris’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 40. Kris obviously has much love for Travis, too. After Travis popped the question to Kourtney on the beach in Cabo San Lucas on Oct. 17, Kris appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was asked about their engagement. “Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love and they let us know they’re so in love — constantly,” Kris said.

But what does Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick , 38 — with whom she shares three children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — feel about Travis expressing his love for Kris? Although Scott has not yet commented on Travis’s birthday wishes to Kris, a source recently told HollyywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott is “not a huge fan” of Travis. “Despite his and Kourtney’s on and off past, in a weird way, Scott always felt he was Kourtney’s priority since they share a long history and three kids together,” the source said.

It appears that their engagement has not affected Scott’s relationship with Kris, however. On Nov. 8, Kris and Scott were photographed together in Woodland Hills, Calif., where the family is filming their upcoming reality show for Hulu.