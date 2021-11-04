See Pics

Scott Disick Films New Hulu Show With Kris Jenner After Kourtney Gets Engaged To Travis Barker

JishPhoto/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Oct 2019
Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick grab coffee together while camera crews film them in Woodland Hills. Khloe looks great in a black Prada coat for the outing. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Awkward vibes! Scott Disick was seen filming with his ex-GF Kourtney Kardashian’s mom just weeks after her engagement to fiancé Travis Barker.

Now what could these two have to talk about. Scott Disick, 38, was curiously seen out with Kris Jenner, 65, in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The Talentless CEO and mom of his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, had a camera crew in tow as they presumably filmed for the family’s upcoming reality series on Hulu. Kris looked stylish as always in a white wool coat with a pair of black skinny pants, featuring unique zipper slit in front.

The mom-of-six added a pair of Prada’s chunky combat boots, accessorizing with her go-to Hermès Birkin bag (a rare croc version this time) and sunglasses. Scott stayed casual in a black hoodie, likely from his own contemporary luxury label, as he stepped out of a black vehicle.

Scott Disick exits a car in Woodland Hills on Nov. 3. (JishPhoto/Shutterstock)

While fans will likely have to wait months to find out what the duo talked about, there’s no doubt that Kourt’s recent engagement to Travis Barker, 45, was on the table. The Blink 182 founder popped the question to the Poosh founder with an ultra-romantic outdoor proposal at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, CA on Oct. 17. Candles and tons of red roses were styled into bushes by Jeff Leatham for the epic moment, which Kourtney looked totally surprised by. “Forever,” she posted on social media shortly after, including sweet photos of the proposal.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick get together and check out Malibu Eye Center Optometry while sipping on cold Starbuck's drinks. The former couple appeared to be checking out some shades for the summer.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kris Jenner was also at the same venue, shooting her new Hulu series with Scott. (JishPhoto/Shutterstock)

While exes Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 and actively coparent their three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, he hasn’t seem enthralled with her latest romance. Over the summer, Scott took to Instagram to direct message another of Kourt’s exes, Younes Bendjima, about Kourt’s heavy PDA with Travis in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!????” Scott appeared to write, adding a screenshot of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” he also said.

Sources previously spilled to HollywoodLife that Scott has been “distancing” himself from the Kardashian-Jenner clan amid the engagement news — but ultimately wants Kourtney to be happy. “Of course his feelings are a little hurt with the engagement news, but that’s not his main concern right now. His main concern is that Kourtney and the kids are happy. At the end of the day, he wants the best for Kourtney and their children,” they said.