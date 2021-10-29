Scott Disick’s True Feelings About Travis Barker Revealed After Kourtney Engagement

How does Scott Disick really feel about his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker? Sources close to the entrepreneur EXCLUSIVELY shared the details with HollywoodLife — find out more here!

Numerous reports have rolled in recently about how Scott Disick has been feeling since his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker. Sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have noted his “distancing himself” from the KarJenner clan and that he’s not exactly a “fan” of Travis. Now, more details have emerged about how Scott feels about the new stepfather of the children he shares with Kourtney, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

“Scott has eyes and so does everyone in the family. They all see that Kourtney has completely changed her style but its only bitter Scott that sees it as a bad thing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She is sexy and she is looking hotter than ever and with someone who makes her feel beautiful 10000 percent of the time. If Scott had his way, he’d have kept her in sweatpants at home with the kids while he went and did whatever he wanted.”

The insider added that although Scott “may not hate Travis,” he definitely wouldn’t be joining the pair on family vacations any time soon. “[Kourtney] is happy and she is ready to marry someone that deserves and appreciates her,” the source added. “Scott will just have to deal because that is neither her, nor Travis’s concern.”

Fans of “Kravis” have noticed Kourtney’s embrace of a more punk rock kind of style — something on par with her Blink-182 drummer fiancé. Apparently, Scott is not so keen on an edgier look and lifestyle, as another insider shared with HL that Scott has “never been a huge fan” of Travis and doesn’t really “agree” with his kind of energy. “Travis has a dark sense of humor,” the source shared. “Scott worries that it’s going to rub off on his children. He also thinks Travis has already completely changed Kourtney and doesn’t like it. It’s like she’s a whole new person.”

The source went on, “Of course his feelings are a little hurt with the engagement news, but that’s not his main concern right now. His main concern is that Kourtney and the kids are happy. At the end of the day, he wants the best for Kourtney and their children.”