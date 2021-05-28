Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Reacts To Video Mocking Her Travis Barker-Inspired ‘Punk’ Style

Kourtney Kardashian reacted to her favorite part of a viral video, created by comedian Benny Drama, titled ‘Kourtney Goes Punk.’ It was a playful jab at Kourtney’s romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is laughing right along with the other 600,000 people who watched a viral skit that poked fun at her new “punk” phase, thanks to the Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s star romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. In the video, comedian Benito Skinner (AKA Benny Drama) — who’s famous for his many Kardashian parodies — transformed into a punk rock Kourtney (complete with an early aughts-esque necktie, mesh top and fishnet tights). “The Poosh word of the day is anarchy,” Benny (as Kourtney) said before kicking off a montage of hilarious one-liners.

“Traaaviss, let’s go home and play guitar hero,” Benny said at one part, and in another, he sang along to the Blink-182 classic “What’s My Age Again” (an anthem for 23-year-olds) and said, “Addison, turn it up.” Of course, this was poking fun at the fact that Kourtney’s BFF is TikTok star Addison Rae, 20!

There were many other quotable parts. “F–k the system and just live life,” Benny said, a play on one of Kourt’s most popular catchphrases (“my vibe right now is just living life”). And fans practically screamed in the comments section when Benny said, “Kim, you’re just a capitalist b-tch.”

However, what struck Kourtney as especially funny weren’t any of the jokes, but the makeover Benny gave himself. To undergo a full-on Kourt transformation, Benny gave himself a very exaggerated, drawn-on widow’s peak. “It’s the widows peak for me,” Kourtney commented, and threw in a rock and roll hand sign.

Since going public with Travis in the beginning of 2021, Kourtney’s more rock and roll approach to life has been noticeable. While she may not be moshing and rocking fishnet tights, she has been posting MANY steamy PDA photos with Travis that border on NSFW, looking more care-free as she shows off their love to the world, and even gave Travis a tattoo!

However, one critic thought Kourtney was changing her style to fit Travis’s aesthetic — and the Poosh founder reminded the fan that isn’t the case. When the critic wrote “and her style begins to change” underneath a photo of Kourtney wearing a lace-trim cami, ripped jeans and a fur-lined coat, the mother of three wrote back, “This picture is from 2019, but okay.”