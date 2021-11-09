Kanye West Spotted Grabbing Dinner With Rihanna’s Man A$AP Rocky – Photos

After picking fights with Big Sean, attempting to squash his beef with Drake, and unfollowing Kim Kardashian on IG, Kayne West enjoyed a fine meal with Rihanna’s boo, A$AP Rocky.

It’s easy to work up an appetite when you’re Kanye “Ye” West, especially when you’re busy turning the entertainment world on its head. Ye, 44, was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu on Monday (Nov. 8) evening, after having dinner with his “Jukebox Joints” collaborator, A$AP Rocky. Kanye rocked black from head-to-toe, with a leather jacket, black jeans, motorcycle-boots-inspired Crocs, a black cap, and gloves. A$AP – who is currently dating Ye’s “fourfiveseconds” collaborator Rihanna – opted for a more colorful outfit.

Rocky, 33, sported a red letterman’s jacket over a white button-up with a black tie. He accessorized the look with a red and white cap and red gloves. The “Babushka Boi” rapper carried a yellow satchel with him as he and Ye exited the restaurant. It’s unclear if this meeting was for business or pleasure. Rocky was one of the few rappers not featured on Kanye’s 2021 album, DONDA, so perhaps this meeting might set up a feature on the “deluxe” version Kanye spoke about while appearing on the REVOLT podcast, Drink Champs.

It was on Drink Champs that Kanye blasted Big Sean, calling his decision to sign the Detroit rapper to G.O.O.D. music “the worst thing” he’s ever done. Ye also called producer Just Blaze – who worked with Ye on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint, along with Bink, Timbaland, Trackmasters, and Eminem – a “copycat” who “copied my half.” Big Sean responded to Ye’s diss by saying he’s “dying laughing at you [Kanye],” while both Just Blaze and Jay-Z called Ye’s comments “unfortunate” and “unfair,” per Stereogum.

Ye also said that “I ain’t ever seen the [divorce] papers” that his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, filed in February. Kim, 41, is making sure that Ye is “going to get those papers fast,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that it’s not true that Kanye is unaware of the papers. “Just because he hasn’t signed them doesn’t mean he hasn’t seen them,” the insider added. Kim is also ready to drop some “cease and desist” papers on Ye’s head if he doesn’t watch it.

Amid Kim’s ongoing rumored romance with Pete Davidson, Kanye did the unthinkable: he unfollowed Kim on Instagram. In the past, Kanye only followed one account on IG: his wife’s. As of Nov. 9, Kanye is following over 7.5.k accounts. A quick glance at his “Following” list shows accounts with black circles for avatars (just like Kanye’s.)