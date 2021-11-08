Exclusive

Kim Kardashian’s Ready To Send ‘Cease & Desist’ To Kanye If He Doesn’t Stop Talking About Her

After letting loose on a podcast last week about his divorce, Kanye West might find himself in a whole different kind of battle with ‘wife’ Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian  is not willing to keep up with Kanye West‘s antics anymore! Following the 44-year-old rapper’s Drink Champs podcast interview on Thurs. Nov 4, in which he spoke very candidly about Kim, 41, and their family, a source close to the Kardashian beauty told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is done playing nice and that she is prepared to send a “cease-and-desist letter” letter, if necessary.

“Kanye said that he really thought that he and Kim were going to work it out; Kim never gave him any indication of this. If anything, his actions of going on the podcast have made Kim more certain than ever that they are done,” the source explained. Of course, this is not the first time Kanye has spoken so shockingly about his relationship with Kim and their kids, but at this point, it sounds like Kim has finally had enough. “Kim just wants Kanye to stop talking about her and the kids,” the source added. “Everything he is doing now is unscripted and embarrassing”

However, unlike past times when Kanye has voiced his opinions or shared private details about his life, Kim is actually thinking about taking a significant next step for the sake of her family. “If Kim has to send a cease-and-desist letter to just stop him from continuing to talk about her and the kids, she will,” the source shared, adding, “It’s not what Kim wants to do, but it may be what she has to do.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kim Kardashian’s reps for comment. 

So, what’s different this time? Well, one point of contention between the two seems to be Kim’s Oct. 11th appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she referenced her divorce from the “Ye” rapper. After praising him in her opening monologue by stating that she “married the best rapper of all time,” she jokingly added,  “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Apparently, Kanye was not in on the joke, because during the Drink Champs podcast with with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Kanye claimed that SNL “made” his “wife” say she divorced him for laughs, adding that he’s apparently not even seen the papers. “That ain’t no joke to me,” he said. “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

However, according to our source, Kanye “knew about the SNL joke” and this is all more to do with him having trouble moving on than anything else.  “Kim doesn’t go out of her way to blast him,” the source explained. “Kim has moved on and he’s losing it. Kanye has ill will towards Kim now. Kanye is refusing to sign the divorce papers and if he does not sign them, this is going to get messy,” the source added.

Whether he has moved on or not, it’s clear that Kim has, as the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been spending a lot of time with SNL’s  Pete Davidson , 27. After the duo were spotted “holding hands” at Knotts Berry Farms in Los Angeles, Kim flew to NYC and was spotted having two “romantic” dates with Pete – the first one being on the rooftop of a Staten Island Pizza place on Nov. 2 and, the following night, at NYC hot spot Zero n Bond, where an eyewitness said that they looked very “romantic” together.

And perhaps we’ve now touched on the real reason Kanye is speaking out. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” a separate source told HollywoodLife on Nov. 2.  “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized.”

Here’s hoping these two can continue to keep things civil!