Kanye West ‘Put Off’ By Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s PDA Amid Divorce: He Does ‘Not Like It’

The rapper was not happy to see his ex-wife and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star holding hands, a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife exclusively!

Divorce can be difficult. While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made headlines after being seen holding hands at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm, Kanye West was reportedly bothered by his ex-wife’s show of affection. A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 44-year-old rapper wants the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to hold off on PDA, until their divorce is finalized.

Kim and the 27-year-old comedian were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at the California theme park on October 29, but Kanye asked his ex-wife to wait until their divorce was done. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,'” the source told HL.

While Kanye was bothered by the newly-rumored couple, he has also supposedly been in contact with his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner to try to learn more, but she “wasn’t giving up anything” to the rapper. “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him,” the source said.

While nothing is official between Kim and Pete, the pair got close while filming the Saturday Night Live sketch, where Pete played Aladdin to Kim’s Jasmine, when she hosted the sketch show. The skit, which included the pair sharing a kiss, “really brought their connection together faster,” a source told HollywoodLife. After the PDA pictures came out, Kim was spotted in New York City for The Wall Street Journal’s “Innovator Awards” in a gorgeous brown leather dress with long gloves on Monday November 1.