Post Malone & The Weeknd Croon About An Ex Who Wants To Get Back Together On ‘One Right Now’

imageSPACE/Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock
Post Malone Leeds Festival, Bramham Park, UK - 25 Aug 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Visibly shaken Post Malone gets into a car accident in his Rolls Royce while out in the 90210. The rapper, who seems to be in a string of unluckiness lately as a plane he was on had to make an emergency landing earlier last month, was driving in his luxury ride when he got into an alleged car crash. The other vehicle suffered some crucial damage but all parties seem uninjured as they report to police and exchange information after the frightening incident. A passenger can be seen getting checked up by firefighters while others access the situation. Texan native, Austin Richard Post, took it Twitter after the crash to tweet 'God must hate me.' Pictured: Post Malone BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Visibly shaken Post Malone gets into a car accident in his Rolls Royce while out in the 90210. The rapper, who seems to be in a string of unluckiness lately as a plane he was on had to make an emergency landing earlier last month, was driving in his luxury ride when he got into an alleged car crash. The other vehicle suffered some crucial damage but all parties seem uninjured as they report to police and exchange information after the frightening incident. A passenger can be seen getting checked up by firefighters while others access the situation. Texan native, Austin Richard Post, took it Twitter after the crash to tweet 'God must hate me.' Pictured: Post Malone BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Rapper Post Malone crashes his White Rolls Royce at Santa Monica Blvd and Doheny Drive. Post can be seen laughing with the Police as they watched his smashed Rolls Royce being loaded onto the Tow Truck. Pictured: Post Malone BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

What happens when you get two of the biggest stars in music on a single track? You get ‘One Right Now,’ the new collab from Post Malone and The Weeknd!

The Weeknd has been gearing up for the “dawn” of his new era, but is the music world ready for the next phase of Post Malone? Post, 26, seemingly unleashed the next single from his highly-anticipated follow-up to Hollywood’s Bleeding on Friday (Nov. 5), an epic collab with The Weeknd, 31, called “One Right Now.” In the ’80s synth inspired tune, the two croon about about an ex who wants to get back together — despite the guys having moved on (with another girl — i.e. “one” — on the way over “right now”).

“You said you loved me but I don’t care…You think it’s so easy f—— with my feelings,” The Weekend, née Abel Tesfaye, sings in the opening verse, going on to inform his ex of his current plans with some support from Post. “I got one comin’ over and one right now (Oh), one right now/(One right now, one right now, oh-oh-oh)/I got one comin’ over and one right now.”

Post Malone, née Austin Richard Post, had some similar cold feelings about his past girl. “You said you want to have my babies…Don’t call me baby when you did me so wrong…But I got over what you did already,” he added in the second verse. It’s unclear if the song is inspired by any of their actual past relationships.

Related Gallery

The Weeknd -- Photos Of the Singer

The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019 Wearing Gucci
The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 09 Sep 2019
The Weeknd - Abel Makkonen Tesfaye 51st Festival d'ete de Quebec, Quebec City, Canada - 06 Jul 2018

Fans first got a taste of “One Right Now” on Tuesday (Nov. 2) when Post and The Weeknd shared teasers of the new song to their social media accounts. The seven-second clip was titled “PM&TWN-ORN-Update.5.nonhyped.w1.mp3.” Post’s manager, Dre London, also shared the clip to his own account and revealed that “ORN” stood for “One Right Now,” while also suggesting that the track would arrive sooner than later. “What I couldn’t wait to tell the [world emoji] This Friday!! I’m excited for u to finally here what I been talking about!! @postmalone & @theweeknd ‘One Right Now’ #DreVision in full effect!! #Shutdown Ting!!! Crazy Movie Video comes next week!!!” wrote Dre.

“One Right Now” marks Post’s second single of 2021. He previously released “Motley Crew” in July, along with a NASCAR-inspired video that saw cameos from racers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace. The video also featured appearances by Tommy Lee (whose band, Mötley Crüe, is the inspiration for the track’s title), Saint Jhn, Tyla Yaweh (who released a song “Tommy Lee” that featured Post), Ty Dolla Sign, Big Sean, and French Montana. Musically, it saw Post return to a more hip-hop sound after finding success with his rock/alt-rock-inspired tracks “Take What You Want” and “Circles.” Commercially, “Motley Crew” was a modest hit, spending nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at No. 13.

(imageSPACE/Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

It’s been over two years since Post Malone released Hollywood’s Bleeding, his most successful album to date. Post was finishing up the second leg of his Runaway Tour when the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to cancel the last handful of dates. Afterward, he has kept a relatively low profile. In April 2020, Post performed an at-home Nirvana tribute concert where he raised funds for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. He shaved his head, sparked romance rumors, covered Hootie and the Blowfish for a Pokémon anniversary album, and performed “Hollywood’s Bleeding” at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Other than that, Post has kept to himself. Apparently, he was prepping his new album.

Hollywood’s Bleeding debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In three months, it sold more than 357,000 equivalent units, making it the ninth best-selling album of 2019, per Forbes (and was the sixth best-selling album of 2020, according to Billboard.) Similarly, The Weeknd has been prepping Dawn, his follow-up to After Hours.