Post Malone’s Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfish To Celebrate Pokemon’s 25th Anniversary Is An Instant Hit

Post Malone is back! The singer dropped an epic cover of ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ by Hootie and the Blowfish to celebrate his upcoming virtual concert with Pokémon.

Post Malone released a cover of “Only Wanna Be with You” by Hootie and the Blowfish — but, it’s the “Pokémon 25 version.” The Grammy-nominated singer/rapper, 25, released the cover ahead of the Pokémon Day 25th anniversary celebration and virtual concert, in which he’s headlining on February 27. Additionally, the cover celebrates when the game “Pokémon Red and Green,” first released in Japan — which was also around the time “Only Wanna Be With You” was topping music charts.

Post Malone performing live on stage in Rome at Rock in Roma festival in Italy on July 11, 2018.(Photo credit: AP)

Posty’s rendition of the 1995 single sounds wonderfully similar to Darius Rucker‘s smooth vocals on the original track. Yet, the updated instrumentals add a fitting hip-hop vibe that exudes the artist’s style. The cover also marks the “Circles” singer‘s first music venture since he released his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding in September 2019. Though, he’s been busy in the studio working on his fourth album.

“I’ve been recording a lot of new music for the album. Having the team here with me creating has been amazing,” he told Complex in October 2020. “We have been experimenting with some new sounds and are really excited for the world to hear.”

Hootie and the Blowfish (L-R, Jim Sonefeld, Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, and Mark Bryan) pose for a portrait at the University of South Carolina on November 16, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. (Photo credit: AP)

Post will showcase his vocals during the Pokémon Day virtual concert, which takes place on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the event for free on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as on the official Pokémon’s 25th anniversary website.