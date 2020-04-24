Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute Concert Live Stream: Watch Him Pay Homage To The Grunge Icons

Come as you are – and watch Post Malone strap on a guitar to celebrate one of the biggest bands in rock history. Post will perform a virtual Nirvana tribute concert for coronavirus relief, so don’t miss it.

Post Malone is the one who likes all Nirvana’s pretty songs, and he likes to sing along. On Apr. 24, Post, 24, will pay tribute to one of his heroes, Nirvana. Post is a devoted fan of the group – featuring the late Kurt Cobain, pre-Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and bassist-turned-political activist Krist Novoselic – so why not cover a few of their songs while doing some good? Money raised during this YouTube livestream will go tp the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help out the World Health Organization. The concert begins at 6 pm EST/ 3 pm PST so throw on your favorite flannel, sit back and chill out while Post goes grunge (or, grunge-er in this case.)

Fans will able to pitch into the relief efforts by using the “DONATE” button on the top right-hand side of the screen. On top of what fans give during the concert, Google (who owns YouTube) has pledged to match up to $5 million dollars of donations. Post first announced the concert on Apr. 22 with a 24-second clip that featured a sunglass-wearing Post tune an acoustic guitar. Not much else was shown, save the time of the concert and a phone number that fans could text to get on a text-list for possible insider information/opportunities.

Post’s love of the ‘90s rock icons is not surprising. He wears his Nirvana love proudly – literally, it’s on his face. The words “Stay Away” are inked on his forehead, a nod to the Nirvana song of the same name. HE also has a portrait of Kurt Cobain on one of his knuckles. He also covered Nirvana during his concerts in the past (most notably, per Stereogum, a cover of “All Apologies” during a 2017 concert in Boston.) During a Q&A with fans, also in 2017, Post listed Nirvana as an influence. “I like Kurt Cobain a lot,” he said.

Nirvana – sans Kurt, who famously committed suicide in 1994 – recently reunited for arts charity the Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven Is Rock and Roll Gala in Los Angeles. Dave, Krist, and frequent collaborator/unofficial fifth member (and Foo Fighter/Germs member) Pat Smear covered a slew of Nirvana songs with a rotating cast of singers, including St. Vincent, Beck, and Dave Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter, Violet. In 2014, Nirvana reunited at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, with Lorde, Joan Jett, and St. Vincent on vocals, per The Guardian.