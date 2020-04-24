Post Malone came to the rescue of rock fans everywhere by doing a Nirvana tribute concert from his home. Fans watched along as Travis Barker gave the singer an assist on the drums during the online show.

Post Malone, 24, is the ultimate Nirvana fan, and gave his own fans — as well as those of the early 90s Seattle grunge band — a rare treat on Apr. 24. He performed a Nirvana tribute concert from home via his YouTube channel, with Blink 182‘s Travis Barker, 44, taking over Dave Grohl‘s old gig on drums. Post — real name Austin Richard Post — completely inhabited the late frontman Kurt Cobain‘s low growls and angry ferocious singing as he stood in front of his home bar and jammed on the guitar.

Post started out with one of Nirvana’s later tunes, “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge” off of 1993’s In Utero, the band’s final studio album before Kurt committed suicide by gunshot wound on April 5, 1994. Post told fans, “Thank you so very f**king much ladies and gentlemen,” to everyone watching at home, treating it as a concert. He could be seen wearing a knee-length floral dress with a white t-shirt underneath, which is an outfit that Kurt himself wore on numerous occasions back in the day.

In addition to Post’s Nirvana tribute being one hell of a great at-home concert, it also raised money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Post told viewers, “I hope everybody is staying nice and safe and hanging out at home playing Call of Duty or something. We just kind of wanted to f**k around and have a good time and I guess just remember that everything bad necessarily…that there’s always people that want to reach out and help. So that means a lot. So thank you to everybody who’s donating and thank you to everyone who’s watching. It means the world to us. Let’s kick this sh*t in the ass.”

“I know we’re all separate right now, but its important right now for everybody to come together and kick it’s ass together,” Post continued about the coronavirus, as a blue “click to donate” button was seen at the bottom of the screen. Post asked his at-home band mates, “Does everybody have a beer?” before saying “Cheers” and taking a swig, as he launched into “Drain You” from Nirvana’s 1991 breakthrough album Nevermind and followed it up with “Come As You Are.” Post even dipped back into Nirvana’s 1989 debut LP Bleach for a scorching version of “School” and ended the concert with a rousing rendition of the band’s classic “In Bloom.”

Post Malone doing a Nirvana tribute in a flowery dress.. I am HERE for it… #PostMaloneLive pic.twitter.com/yoSMisyuJh — Rosie Sutton (@rosiesutton) April 24, 2020

Posty is KILLING IT with this Nirvana cover!! I wish he’d do more shot like this. Like give us a full Post Malone Travis Barker cover album. pic.twitter.com/01YmOdI2DH — Tommy Teaser (@Tommy_Teaser) April 24, 2020

It was clear what a Nirvana super-fan Post is as the concert chugged along. He knew all the guitar chords and all of the lyrics to the 15 songs in the show, which lasted for a one hour and seventeen minutes live online. Fans went wild for it. Twitter user @grahamorama wrote, “Post Malone x Nirvana thing first live music thing I’ve seen in weeks that has a pulse. Bravo,” while fan @travistefft gushed, “Post Malone’s Nirvana tribute set was really, really good.” BillyMiles1 said “Post Malone x Nirvana tribute livestream was 10/10 #PostMaloneLive,” as @sierraxskye added, “Post Malone playing a Nirvana tribute on his livestream is why I love him.”