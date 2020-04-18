Lady Gaga curated the incredible star-studded evening to raise awareness for COVID-19 efforts, and made an appearance herself to open the show!

Lady Gaga, 34, can do no wrong! The Grammy winning singer used her star power to pull together the incredible “One World: Together At Home” concert and fundraiser, and dazzled with her beautiful cover the song “Smile.” Comfortable at her home piano, Gaga addressed the millions of viewers around the world. “I feel very honored to be a part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19…I care so much about all of medical workers putting their lives at risk for us every day. I pray for them every day,” she said.

“I’m also thinking of all of you at home who are wondering when this is going to be different. What I would like to do tonight, if I can, is give you the permission to for a moment…” she went on, before getting right into her performance. The song, which was originally composed by Charlie Chaplin in 1936 and covered by Nat King Cole in 1954, was the perfect choice to open the show. “If you smile/Through your fear and sorrow/Smile and maybe tomorrow/You’ll see the sun come shin-ing through for you,” Gaga sang, showing off her impeccable vocals and range.

The Haus Labratories founder stunned for her at-home appearance right from the comfort of her own living room! Gaga wore a chic outfit just for her Little Monsters, opting for a classic black-and-white pinstripe pant and off-the-shoulder black bodysuit. Her glam was on point with a classic black eye liner and red lipstick, perfectly fitting with the throwback vibe of the song.

Lady Gaga is here to put a "Smile" on your face. Watch the pop star kick off Global Citizen's One World #TogetherAtHome concert https://t.co/3jJVstyKPH pic.twitter.com/23YQBd3KjV — Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2020

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, has been an advocate for COVID-19 related efforts since Americans began going into quarantine in March. The singer announced a donation to America’s Food Fund, led by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, to ensure families in need can still get meals and groceries. Just days later, she appeared at a WHO press conference to announce the “One World” concert, set to raise money for the organization’s Solidarity Response fund to “support and equip healthcare workers around the world.” The Global Citizen website added that “WHO is best positioned to lead and coordinate the global response across all 194 nation states. As of last week, WHO has shipped 2 million pieces of critical PPE and supplies to 68 countries worldwide, ensuring the poorest countries have the resources needed to tackle COVID-19.”

She also promoted the world wide broadcast event on her own Twitter account, posting “Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in!” Gaga attached an image of confirmed talent set to appear, which included A-Listers like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, and Alicia Keys. “It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic,” she also wrote in an Instagram post on Mar. 24, announcing the cancellation of her upcoming Chromatica residency in Las Vegas.