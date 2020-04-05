Lady Gaga & BF Michael: Why Things Are ‘Wonderful’ For Them While Being Quarantined Together

All appears to be going well for Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky while the two quarantine together!

Shacking up never felt so good! Lady Gaga, 34, and her super handsome boyfriend Michael Polansky look to be doing A-OK during self-isolation with one another. “Stef (her real name) has been busy but still taking time to have wonderful downtime with Michael,” a source for HollywoodLife revealed EXCLUSIVELY on Sunday, April 5. “They are really getting to know each other more and this has been a really nice test to their relationship that they are embracing and learning from day by day. She seems pretty happy and chill right now.” The “Born This Way” singer posted a romantic shot of them cozied up together on Wednesday, March 18, where she dressed totally glam in a strapless black top and her blonde hair up while they held each other’s hands.

“It was an easy decision to self quarantine together because Gaga and Michael had already been inseparable before the stay at home order even began,” another HL insider dished. “Although they’ve only been dating for a few months, they obviously have such a strong connection. They love spending as much time together as they can so although this quarantine is not to be taken lightly and they’re doing their part to flatten the curve, they feel very lucky to have each other to lean on for support during a time like this.”

Michael could be the ultimate one for the legendary pop star after her relationships with Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney ended. “She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” a friend of the singer told HL in February. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him, they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them. It’s more than just physical though, she’s very attracted to his mind, he’s brilliant.”

They continued, “He went to Harvard, which is impressive, but what’s even more impressive is that he’s devoted his whole career to philanthropy. That is such a passion of hers, so they’re really aligned there. It’s a great match on many levels.”