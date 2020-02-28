Lady Gaga Is ‘Serious’ About New Boyfriend Michael Polansky: Why They’re A Good Match
Lady Gaga was first spotted getting close to Michael Polansky on New Year’s Eve and the pair are still going strong. Here’s why the ‘Stupid Love’ singer and the tech CEO connect on many levels.
Lady Gaga‘s new single is called “Stupid Love” — but her new boyfriend is super smart! The 33-year-old superstar has fallen hard for tech CEO Michael Polansky and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his “brilliant” mind is a huge part of the attraction.
As fans of Gaga know, she founded her Born This Way Foundation in 2011 with her mother Cynthia Germanotta. The foundation’s aim is to build better communities, inspire youth and spread the message of kindness. Gaga was awarded the LennonOno Grant For Peace in 2012 for her work.
Her new boyfriend Michael is the executive director of The Parker Foundation, which he co-created with Sean Parker, a Napster and Facebook founder. The foundation, according to it’s website, is focused on “large-scale initiatives to solve some of the greatest problems facing humanity.”
We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️
Michael is the first man Gaga has dated publicly since splitting from her ex-fiance Christian Carino in Feb. 2019. The former couple were together for two years before they called it quits. At the time there was rampant speculation that they broke up because she was secretly dating her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, 45. But Gaga admitted to Oprah Winfrey they has just done a “good job at fooling everyone.”