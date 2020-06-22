Post Malone’s Hair Makeover: ‘Rockstar’ Rapper Shaves His Head After Rocking Mullet Look — Before & After Pics

Post Malone shocked his fans when he took to Instagram to reveal that he shaved his mullet off with a new eye-catching pic and a loving message of advice.

Post Malone‘s hair is gone! The 24-year-old singer, whose real name is Austin Post, showed off a shaved head in a new pic on June 21, proving he said goodbye to the fresh mullet he cut at the end of May. “I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool,” he wrote in the caption for the pic. “Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin.”

In the eye-catching up-close snapshot, Post can be seen tilting his head to one side and revealing the fresh shave. His various tattoos can be seen above one ear as he looks down and to the side with his eyes. Although the pic cut off right at the end of his nose, it definitely gave fans a glimpse of the hairless new makeover!

Fans were quick to respond to Post’s new photo and shaved head reveal and many of them loved it. “You look beautiful,” one follower wrote. “That’s my boiiii 💚💚💚 love you,” another wrote. “We love you no matter how short you cut your hair ❤️❤️❤️,” a third assured him and many more left more love through emojis like hearts and kissing faces.

Post, who had long hair for a while, showed off a new mullet haircut on May 25 and revealed he cut it himself in the caption. “i cut my own mullet today mom,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself resting his thumb on one side of his temple. He may have taken the do-it-yourself approach because he’s been spending time in quarantine since the coronavirus caused lockdowns across the U.S. and from the looks of the impressive result, he definitely seems to have a haircutting skill!

Post isn’t the only celeb who has cut his own hair while spending time at home. Other stars like Sarah Hyland and Usher have either been cutting their own hair or a loved ones’ hair and although some have turned out great, others could have used a little help. Pink was one of the first celebs to show off her own haircut and hilariously joked about it while showing of the uneven parts in a video.