Kanye West Reveals Shaved Eyebrows At Dinner In Malibu After Kim & Pete’s Night Out

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumored romance would raise Kanye West’s eyebrows – if he had any. While leaving Nobu, the ‘Hurricane’ rapper revealed he had shaved them completely off!

Ye (fka Kanye West) spent October traveling the world in masks as if he raided his local Spirit Halloween. Now that’s November, the masks are off – and apparently, so is most of his hair. Ye, 44, revealed that he shaved off his eyebrows and most of his hair after leaving Nobu Malibu on Tuesday (Nov. 2). The rapper and estranged husband of Kim Kardashian met his friend and frequent collaborator, Pusha T, for a sushi dinner. After the meal, Ye and Pusha, 44, left the restaurant, with West rocking a t-shirt for veteran’s charity Run For The Walk, a black jacket, and a black hat. He and Pusha then got behind the wheel of a silver SUV with two other gentlemen.

Kanye first unveiled the shaved makeover during his Halloween Sunday Service Livestream. In a concert that included Roddy Ricch and a prayer circle with Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson, a hairless Ye was arguably the least odd thing there. Kanye’s makeover came one day after Ye’s wife, Kim, 40, was spotted “holding hands” and hanging out with Pete Davidson at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. “Pete was non-stop smiling, and Kim was turned towards him for most of the time, except a few moments,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Kim and Pete’s hangout.

Kim — who filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage to Kanye — got close to Pete while the two worked on their Aladdin skit for Kim’s recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The pair portrayed the Disney characters of Aladin and Princess Jasmine, and they ultimately kissed. Practicing all week “really brought their connection together faster,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife. The insider added that the two are an item officially, but there’s an “attraction” between them. Days after her and Pete’s PDA, Kim arrived in New York, appearing in public for the first time since sparking rumors of romance with the SNL funnyman.

Ye, as one might expect, isn’t thrilled by this whole matter. Kanye was “really put off” by Kim’s PDA with Pete, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kanye had asked Kim to refrain from showing any public affection with anyone until they settled their divorce, the insider shared. “[Ye] told her that it doesn’t look good for the family, and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,’ ” the source added.