Nicki Minaj Cuddles Up To Drake For The ‘Lover Boy’s 35th Birthday: Photos

The two rappers posed for photos, and Nicki Minaj wished Drizzy a very happy birthday in the pictures posted to her Instagram Story.

A belated happy birthday to Drakewho turned 35 on Sunday October 24. To celebrate the Certified Lover Boy rapper’s special day, his friend Nicki Minaj, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to share a few photos of herself cozying up to the rapper. She paid tribute to her pal in two photos, where they both seemed incredibly close, as the “Super Bass” star wished Drake a very happy birthday.

The pair were photographed in a bright pink room with a glowing neon sign that said “NICKI.” Nicki was wearing a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit and flip flops, while she leaned into Drake with his arm around her. Nicki had her hair styled into her classic bangs look, and had a streak of pink in it.  The “God’s Plan” rapper rocked a light blue denim jacket over a white t-shirt with beige pants. He also accessorized with a gold chain. In the first photo, Nicki also added heart and ribbon emojis, as she called the rapper the “greatest of all time.” She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the GOAT.” In the second photo, Nicki looked like she was blowing a kiss, and paid more tribute to him, while noting the rapper’s most recent album Certified Lover Boy. “Thank you for everything,” she wrote. “Love you.”

While Nicki’s birthday wish to her “Only” collaborator was sweet, Drake seemed like he had a great time celebrating his 35th birthday, when he threw himself a Halloween-inspired bash. He showed up in style, as a cowboy, sporting a white hat and fringe tan jacket for the party, which had all sorts of stars in attendance, like Offset and Larsa Pippen. 

Drake and Nicki have been friends for years and have performed on each other’s tracks on numerous occasions. Nicki made a guest appearance on Drake’s breakout album Thank Me Later in 2010 on the song “Up All Night” as well as the followup Take Care in 2011 on the track “Make Me Proud.” Drake has performed on numerous tracks for Nicki, most recently on her song “Seeing Green” from her 2021 album Beam Me Up Scotty. The pair sent fans into a frenzy when the two were seen in the studio together in July.

 