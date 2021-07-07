New Pics

Drake Fans Freak Out After He’s Spotted In The Studio With Nicki Minaj — See Photos

Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425ak) Exclusive - Nicki Minaj attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi Exclusive - FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019 Wearing Fendi
Nicki Minaj Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Prabal Gurung, Custom
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Drake sparked Nicki Minaj collaboration speculation after hitting the studio with her on Tuesday evening, July 6.

Drake might be working on something new with Nicki Minaj and fans are freaking out! The rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday evening, July 6, and posted a selfie video of him riding in the backseat of a car wearing a red YMCMB hoodie.

Then, he posted another Story in Nicki’s studio, where her fluorescent pink “NICKI” light could be seen in the background. And later, they even posed for a photo together, during which he could be seen with a huge smile on his face.

Interestingly, Drake’s tease came just hours after Nicki revealed she’d be making a big announcement on Thursday, July 8, and now, fans think the two things are connected. “There’s something I urgently need to share w|you guys,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside the video below. “I’ll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST No, I won’t be late. In fact, I’ll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you so much.”

Obviously, it’s not yet clear whether Nicki or Drake will be dropping new music after her Instagram Live session, but fans are definitely holding out hope. “So Drake album coming out Friday and he posting he at Nicki studio umm what’s going on,” one fan wrote, while another said, “nicki and drake really back on good terms”.

Related Gallery

Drake -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Rapper

Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Drake and Nicki also reunited in early June, when they snapped a selfie together and celebrated her new single, “For the Love of New York”. Nicki also posted videos of her and Drake singing along to the track as they showed off their gorgeous looks. He wore a denim jacket with layered beaded necklaces, while she wore a Louis Vuitton logo jacket with a “Barbie”-inspired makeup look.

Let’s hope their potential new song together is just as beautiful.