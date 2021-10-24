See Pics

Drake Dresses Up As A Cowboy For 35th Birthday Bash With Larsa Pippen, Offset & More – Photos

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Drake held an amazing Halloween-themed birthday party at Goya Studios on Saturday night and it had some of Hollywood’s finest celebs dressed in their best costumes.

Drake always knows how to throw a great party and that’s exactly what he did to celebrate his 35th birthday! The rapper, whose big day is on Oct. 24, held a star-studded Halloween-themed bash at Goya Studios on the night of Oct. 23 and attendees like Larsa Pippen, Chris Brown, Offset, and more showed up in some epic costumes. Drake, himself, dressed up like a cowboy for the eventful night with a tan jacket full of fringe over a denim top and a white cowboy hat.

Drake
Drake showing off his cowboy costume. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

The party was also reportedly a Chico Amante-themed one, and since that translates to “lover boy,” it seems to be a tribute to Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy. Larsa’s costume was Scarface‘s Elvira Hancock and included a long sleeveless silky white dress and platinum blonde wig while Chris and Offset didn’t appear to be anyone or anything but their already impressive selves. Chris’ outfit included a silky blue and white jacket over a light-colored sweater and jeans, while Offset wore his own tan silky short-sleeved top with multiple necklaces and black pants.

Chris Brown
Chris Brown showed up to Drake’s bash. (Roger / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Drake's 31st Birthday Party -- Photos

West Hollywood, CA - Rapper Drake arrives at his birthday party at Poppy Nightclub in West Hollywood. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Baldwin attends Drake's birthday party at Poppy in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1608242 231017 Picture by: Picture Perfect Press/Splash Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Hailey Baldwin goes to the Poppy club with her friends to celebrate Rapper Drake's 31st birthday party in West Hollywood Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1608379 241017 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Other guests that showed up included Luka Sabbat, French Montana, Future, YG, NBA player Kawhi Leonard, and businessman James Goldstein, who, like Drake, also dressed up as a cowboy. The party looked like it was THE place to be this weekend and every guest seemed to be relaxed while flashing smiles to the camera.

Drake and other partygoers also shared some pics and videos, including one of his pals singing “Happy Birthday” to him in the fun venue, which can be seen above, and he looked as happy as could be. Folks clapped, drinks were had, and fantastic music was played, proving it was a night to remember!

This isn’t the first time Drake’s held a truly memorable birthday party. The talented artist is known for putting on an incredible time year after year and last year’s bash was no exception! He held the ritzy event in Los Angeles, CA and social media pics showed him dressed to impress in a dark gray blazer over a brown top as he mingled with guests like producer G-RY and enjoyed cake with sparklers and a tasty menu.