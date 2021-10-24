Exclusive Interview

Saweetie Reveals Why She Was Taking Pictures Of Adele At A Recent Lakers Game & Teases New Music

Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Saweetie The Blonds show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing The Blonds Same Outfit as catwalk model *9058143m
Saweetie seen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis Cardi B in Concert - , Indianapolis, USA - 11 Sep 2019
Saweetie attends the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presented by Amazon Prime, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in New York NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 - Savage X Fenty, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Saweetie 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 Wearing Moschino Same Outfit sa catwalk model *10495524bv View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Saweetie was seen recently snapping pics with Adele at a Lakers game and we now know why as she talks new music and more in this EXCLUSIVE interview!

Rapper and queen of the nail art, Saweetie, 28, was recently seen kicking off the Lakers’ NBA season next to none other than Adele, 33! While we were all hoping the sighting means the two were chatting about a future collaboration, something the rapper herself said she’d be into, we found out the meaning behind the photo moment. “That would be really cool, but I just got this new hobby,” Saweetie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while attending Audacy’s 8th annual “We Can Survive” benefit concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 23

(Adele laughs at an LA Lakers game. Courtesy of Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock).

“I’m now a cameraman. It’s really cool taking people’s pictures. I love being behind the camera, so I was actually taking a picture of her,” she added.

The hip hop artist first emerged on Instagram rapping in 2017, but hit it real big in the summer of 2020 after going viral on YouTube with her hit “My Type.” The cousin of actress Gabrielle Union, 48, has made her own name for herself. Launching songs such as “Best Friend” with Doja Cat, 26, “Tap In,” and “Fast (Motion” have earned her several award nominations and trophies.

 

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

 

Although photography is a hobby for Saweetie, she’s been helping out the Lakers’ owners for awhile now and has no plans of stopping! “I’m really cool with Linda and Jeanie Buss and Jordan,” Saweetie said. “They manage and run the Laker Organization, so sometimes I go to the Laker game and I take cool pictures for them. I’m a Tumblr girl! So I’ve always loved taking pictures, editing pictures, making people look cool.”

Don’t expect the camera to take away from Saweetie’s other creative outlet anytime soon, as she promises new music is on the horizon. “I’m working on Icy season!” Saweetie revealed. “I have some cool collaborations but it’ll come out before Pretty Bitch Season, so everybody should get ready for Icy season.”

There’s also one thing that Saweetie makes sure to do every single day to keep her head right, no matter what she has going on that day, whether it’s performing or taking photos of other celebrities. “I make sure I meditate because it makes me sane,” Saweetie said. “Whether it’s 20 minutes or 2 hours, but I meditate through lighting candles, drinking tea. Tea is where I get my super powers from. I love throat coat and I mix it in with ginger tea with lots and lots of honey.”