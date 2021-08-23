Exclusive

Saweetie & Quavo ‘Quietly’ Spending Time Together In New York 5 Months After Split

Quavo & Saweetie
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Saweetie, left, and Quavo kiss as they arrive at GQ's Men of the Year Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Saweetie, left, and Quavo arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Saweetie, left, and Quavo arrive at GQ's Men of the Year Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Saweetie, Quavo walking the red carpet at the Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California USA (Photo by Parisa Afsahi/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
and

Quavo has been hanging out with ex-girlfriend Saweetie in New York five months after their split, and the pair’s ‘connection certainly hasn’t gone away.’

Quavo, 30, and Saweetie, 28, are on good terms once again.  The rappers had a dramatic breakup back in March 2021 after nearly three years of dating, but now a source says they’ve recently reconnected and have been enjoying their time together. “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” a music insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”
While all seems well with the exes, the source did note that Quavo and Saweetie are not back together — yet. “Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled,” the insider said. HollywoodLife reached out to both star’s reps for comment, but we haven’t heard back.
Quavo and Saweetie
Quavo and Saweetie at the 2020 Grammy Awards in LA (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)
Quavo and Saweetie appeared to have some drama ensuing in their relationship prior to their March 2021 split, including an elevator argument that took place the year prior. However, the source indicated that their conflict ultimately did not play a major role in the breakup. “Despite the drama that went down between them several months before they split, they had already made up and moved past it,” the insider said. “They were back together and absolutely in love before they decided to go their separate ways.”
Now, five months after the romance came to a screeching end, a reconciliation between Quavo and Saweetie seems more likely than ever. “Their connection certainly hasn’t gone away and the chemistry they’ve always had is undeniable,” the source said.
Saweetie & Quavo
Saweetie & Quavo at GQ Men of the Year Celebration in LA on Dec. 5, 2019 (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Fans first became suspicious that Quavo and Saweetie had split after nearly three years together in mid-March, when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Come March 19, Saweetie officially confirmed that she had broken up with the Migos rapper and alluded to Quavo’s rumored infidelity. Meanwhile, Quavo tweeted his side of the story, as well. “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” he wrote on March 19, as well. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Following the split, a 2020 video leaked online that showed Saweetie and Quavo having an argument inside an elevator. Quavo denied allegations he abused Saweetie, telling HollywoodLife in a statement at the time, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”