Saweetie Confirms Split From Quavo Amid Cheating Speculation: Endured ‘Too Much Hurt & Betrayal’

Saweetie has confirmed she and fellow rapper Quavo have split up, amid accusations that he gave ‘intimacy to other women.’

Quavo‘s no longer her type! Saweetie has confirmed that she and the Migos rapper have broken up after nearly three years together. The 27-year-old — real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper — shared two tweets on Mar. 19 that explained how she suffered too much “hurt.” Saweetie even dissed Quavo’s well documented lavishing of expensive gifts upon her as “band aids” over the “scars” he caused, while intimating that he was cheating on her with other women.

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” Saweetie wrote in her first tweet. Quavo famously gave Saweetie not one but two rare Hermes Birkin bags as a 27th birthday present. He’s also lavished her with massive diamond necklaces and other jewelry even when there was no special occasion to celebrate.

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Saweetie then added that she’s going to be okay, leaving the relationship feeling empowered. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she wrote in a second tweet. So far, Quavo has not spoken out about the split.

Fans noticed something was amiss in the couple’s romance when sleuths figured out on Mar. 18 that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, which is always a sign a relationship is in trouble. Saweetie appeared to be the first to hit the ‘unfollow’ button, and Quavo quickly did the same. The “My Type” rapper then fueled breakup rumors the same day when she appeared on REVOLT TV’s Respectfully Justin and dished about relationships. Host Justin LaBoy quizzed Saweetie about what was the most “disrespectful” thing a guy had ever done to her, and she replied, “He break your heart. It’s the last straw.”

The pair first came out as a couple in Sept. 2018, attending New York Fashion Week shows together. A month prior they had set tongues wagging, when Saweetie appeared in Quavo’s music video for “Workin Me.” During a Sept. 26, 2018 appearance on The Real, Saweetie confirmed their romance. “You know, we worked together and ever since then we’ve been getting to know each other,” she revealed with a big smile. Saweetie then looked back at a photo of him on the screen behind her, blushed and gushed about how Quavo is so “cute.” “I enjoy his company,” she gleefully told the panel.

Quavo got Saweetie not 1, but 2 Birkin bags for her birthday. I’d drop into the splits too 😩 pic.twitter.com/lgNduRPnFo — Ginika (@ginnnybabyy) July 3, 2020

When it comes to Saweete talking about the gifts being “band aids” for allegedly being intimate with other women, her epic July 2 birthday bash showed how money was no object for Quavo when it came to luxury items for his girlfriend. Video of Saweetie unwrapping her gifts from the 29-year-old rapper where she received two rare and pricey Birkins during her birthday party went viral. She screamed with joy and began twirling and dancing around with one on either arm. The bags can sell for up to six figures and are extremely difficult to come by, as the waiting list is so long.

Saweetie says if he can’t buy you a Birkin, you don’t need him, sis🗣🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3qTA6svZQ5 — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) October 23, 2020

Saweetie made headlines in Oct. 2020 about whether or not women should only date rich men. She popped in during an Instagram live session Quavo was holding and said, “If he not gettin’ you a Birkin, if he not payin’ for your bills, then send that n—a back to the streets, OK.” While Saweetie’s blanket comment was likely about the lifestyle she was living, her name became a top trending Twitter topic and sparked quite a lively debate among her fans. For now Saweetie sounds like she doesn’t need a man of any means in her life, as she explores her “freedom” and “elevating” herself.