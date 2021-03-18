Saweetie & Quavo Fans Fear The Pair Split After They Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Fans are speculating that Saweetie and Quavo may have ended their nearly three-year relationship after they unfollowed each other on IG.

After doing some Instagram digging, fans uncovered that Saweetie and Quavo have unfollowed each other on the social media site. Saweetie was reportedly the first to hit the ‘unfollow’ button, with the Migos rapper eventually following suit. You can tell a lot by someone’s Instagram activity, and fans are convinced that the unfollows mean that Saweetie and Quavo have broken up! HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both stars for comment.

Interestingly, on the same day that fans started buzzing about a breakup, Saweetie appeared on Respectfully Justin and dished about relationships. When host Justin LaBoy asked what the most “disrespectful” thing a guy had ever done to her, Saweetie responded, “He break your heart. It’s the last straw.” She didn’t name names, but the timing of the comment was certainly suspect.

Saweetie and Quavo were first linked in 2018 and have been going strong ever since. However, this is not the first time that fans feared that there was trouble in paradise between the pair. In Nov. 2020, it was rumored that Quavo had cheated on his rapper girlfriend with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter. However, at the time, Saweetie shut down any reports of infidelity.

“Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo a** in trouble cuz I don’t play that s***,” she tweeted. Quavo also addressed the speculation, tweeting, “Internet crazy Man. Not Weezy Daughter No!”

Quavo and Saweetie first started talking after her slid into her DMs in March 2018. “I’d seen her on my Explore page,” Quavo previously told GQ. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this!?” So I did my research and I DMed her.” In 2020, he shared a screenshot of their first back-and-forth on the social media site — Quavo’s first message was a snowflake, in reference to Saweetie’s song, “Icy Girl,” and she sent back a bowl of noodles emoji, referencing the Migos song, “Stir Fry.” The rest, of course, is hisory.