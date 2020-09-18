Saweetie Fans Thank Rapper For Giving Them ‘Future Captions’ After Listening To Her New Track With Tyga & YG

Saweetie’s quotable verse from her new jam with Tyga and YG, ‘Money Mouf,’ has inspired fans’ future Instagram posts! Take a listen to this new club bop, here.

“Triple plat’ p–sy, so you know it hit different,” Saweetie raps in the song that will be playing at every single club – when, y’know, the clubs finally reopen. Tyga decided to, as the saying goes, “put your money where your mouth is” by dropping “Money Mouf” on Sept. 18. The song, featuring West Coast natives Saweetie and YG, will make you want to at least jump off your bed and “bounce that a–” on your bedroom floor.

Fans especially gushed over Saweetie’s verse in the track, which you got a tease of earlier! “I’ma cold lil’ piece, they should paint me / If I ran from the bank, better chase me,” Saweetie also raps on her verse, demonstrating the slick flow that has landed her on charts, viral TikToks and collaborations with famous artists like Tyga and YG. Saweetie’s lines were so good, many fans jotted them down for their future Instagram captions. “Ok mrs.SAWEETIE @Saweetie money mouf is definitely full of future CAPTIONS,” one fan tweeted, and another wrote, “.@Saweetie thank you for the new caption ideas miss mamas.”

me writing down lyrics from @Saweetie’s verse in Money Mouf to use for IG pictures pic.twitter.com/bwt19OIljn — jordan gionne 🎤 (@gialovesgia) September 18, 2020

Prior to the song’s release, “Money Mouf” was already making moves on TikTok. Tyga has, as XXL put it, “found a second life” on the social media platform. Called “one of the best personalities on TikTok,” Tyga has flourished on the app in quarantine, racking up 8 million followers (and over 102 million likes.) There were almost 150k TikToks made with “Money Mouf” as a soundtrack, with many offering their own choreography in hopes that – like Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and other trends before it – the #MoneyMoufChallenge would take off.

2020 has been a busy year for T-Raww. He kicked things off by teaming with Hot Girl Meg for “Freak,” and followed it up with “Like It Is,” a collab with Kygo and Zara Larsson. T-Raww also released “Bored In the House,” a song inspired by a viral video of him lip-syncing to Curtis Roach’s original song. Tyga also released the songs “Ibiza” and “Vacation,” along with a contest to give anyone who had spent the first half of 2020 fighting for equality and/or battling the COVID-19 pandemic a chance to win a free vacation, per Complex.

“Money Mouf” arrives two weeks after another noteworthy addition in Tyga’s discography. Director Eli Russell Linnetz shared the previously unreleased music video for “Feel Me,” Tyga’s collaboration with Kanye West off his fifth studio album, BitchImTheShit2. “I directed this three years ago,” wrote Eli when sharing the video to his Instagram. “Free Me” reportedly took five months and $1 million to film, but it was ultimately shelved after Tyga and Kylie Jenner broke up. It’s easy to see why.

The futuristic video features giant-sized versions of Kylie and Kim Kardashian. At one point, Kim appears to give birth to Kylie, which Eli said was intentional. “The metaphorical meaning,” the director told E! News, “[is that] there would be no Kylie without Kim.” The director also said that the giant KarJenner women playing with monster trucks represented the “man-made machinery battling man-made women,” but the meaning was lost after watching Kylie saunter out of Kim’s vagina.