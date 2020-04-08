There’s some major father/son bonding time going on for Tyga and King Cairo while quarantined, and the rapper revealed what they’ve been up to on Instagram while ‘bored in the house.’

Tyga and his son, King Cairo Stevenson, 7, are making the most of their quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The father/son duo took part in the viral Fruit Roll-Up challenge on April 7. The challenge requires participants to hand a Fruit Roll-Up snack from their mouths, then eat it without using their hands. Of course, whoever finishes first…wins! Tyga and King both had their hair in braids, and they goofed around with each other as they rushed to finish their snack first.

Unfortunately, the video that Tyga shared of the challenge on his Instagram page cuts off before either guy finishes, so we don’t know who won. Fans flooded the comments section with messages about how “big” King has gotten, and how he and Tyga look like “twins” these days. However, many also commented asking who won the challenge, and Tyga has yet to reveal the results. It looks like we’ll just have to keep guessing!

Tyga captioned the video with the hashtag, “#BoredInTheHouse,” which is a reference to the song he released with Curtis Roach in March. The lyrics to the song are perfect for this time spent in quarantine: “I’m bored in the house and I’m in the house bored.” Fans have been using this super-relatable line as captions for their isolation Instagram photos like crazy since the song came out!

It’s unclear how King is splitting his time between Tyga and his mom, Blac Chyna, during this unprecedented time. However, at the end of March, it appeared that Tyga was not with his son, as he linked up with Chris Brown for a late-night TikTok session. The guys showed off their dance moves in the video, and fans credited Tyga with getting Chris on the TikTok train.