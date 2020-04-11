Tyga took to Instagram to share an epic video of himself lip singing and dancing to Drake’s song ‘Tootsie Slide’, TikTok’s latest viral craze, and it brought on an impressed reaction from fans.

Tyga, 30, made like Royalty Brown, 5, and many others when he took on TikTok’s latest viral dance challenge to “Tootsie Slide” by Drake. The rapper shared an Instagram video of him lip singing and showing off his smooth moves to the song on Apr. 10 and it was something to see! In the clip, he can be seen a black hoodie, black pants and a black beanie style hat as he confidently struts his stuff to the camera. He didn’t caption the post, but none was needed as his fans quickly took to the comments section to praise his awesome moves.

“Love,” one fan wrote while another told him he was “killing it.” Others posted heart-eyed and heart emojis while one fan even asked the father-of-one to marry them. His dance skills were also called “sturdy”, proving he left a positive mark with the video.

Tyga’s “Tootsie Slide” clip comes after Chris Brown‘s daughter Royalty stunned her dad and others with her own version of the dance challenge. Chris took to his Instagram page to post the video of his precious tot and it was the cutest to see. In it, she tells the camera that she’ll “show you how to do it” before she starts singing the song and doing the dance moves with her right foot and left foot. “👀😳😂… SHEs SO DOPE 🥰❤️,” a proud Chris captioned the video.

We can’t wait to see what next TikTok challenge Tyga and Royalty may take on. No matter what it may be, from the looks of their latest videos, we have a feeling they’ll do an amazing job!