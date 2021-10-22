Miranda Lambert Slays In Velvet Dress With Thigh High Slit For Pistol Annies’ Holiday Album Cover

Miranda Lambert looked fabulous when she showed off her toned legs in a velvet gown with a thigh-high slit for the new Pistol Annies holiday album.

Miranda Lambert, 37, looked better than ever when she graced the cover of Pistol Annies’ new holiday album, Hell of a Holiday. On the cover, Miranda rocked a dark blue long-sleeve velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit that revealed her toned, tanned leg. She accessorized her look with a pair of sky-high metallic silver slip-on heeled mules and had her platinum blonde hair down in beach waves.

In another gorgeous photo from the Christmas album, Miranda looked just as good in a skintight, long-sleeve black sequin gown with a low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was ruched at her waist and had a super high hem in the front.

As if Miranda’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, the singer posted a photo of the group on Instagram rocking a fabulous fringe dress. The sleeveless gold gown featured a V-neckline and was super form-fitting, while layers of fringe tassels decorated the dress. Attached to the back was a sheer tan cape and she accessorized with a pair of sparkly, pointed-toe pumps.

Miranda posted the photo with the caption, “Happy, Spooky, Merry…y’all it’s HERE! Our new Christmas Album ‘Hell of a Holiday’ is out now!! Get your butts in gear and buy / listen at the link in our bio.”

Miranda isn’t the only one that looked fabulous on the cover – the other Annies looked just as good. Ashley Monroe slayed in a satin red V-neck gown with a plunging slit while Angaleena Presley donned a skintight green velvet gown with a cutout on her toned abs that revealed her tiny waist.

The album is officially out now and it features 10 original songs written by all three ladies, including the beloved hit, “Snow Globe.”