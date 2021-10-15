See Pics

Miranda Lambert Cozies Up To Husband Brendan McLoughlin On 30th Birthday: ‘Thankful To Have You’

The country singer celebrated her husband’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post, where she also showed off her special culinary-inspired gift for him.

Happy birthday wishes are in order for Miranda Lambert‘s husband Brendan McLoughlin, who turned 30 on Thursday October 14! The 37-year-old “If I Was A Cowboy” singer expressed her love to her husband with a series of photos posted to her Instagram, where the two cuddled up super close to one another, and she showed that she’d gotten him a Kitchen Aid Pro Plus Stand Mixer, although she admitted it was really more of a present for both of them!

Miranda captioned the post with a very sweet message for her husband of two years. “Gussied up to celebrate this dream boat today! Happy 30th Birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you so much. I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years!”

The couple both looked totally fabulous in the photos. Miranda rocked a colorful dress, with floral designs all over it, as she leaned in close to Brendan and gave him a kiss on the cheek. She also wore a pair of tall brown boots. The birthday boy mixed dapper and casual looks, by sporting a blue checkered blazer over a white button down with a light blue pair of jeans. The last photo on in the post was a boomerang of Brendan hugging his brand new standing mixer. ” I might have gotten him the @kitchenaidusa for both of us! Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for,” she wrote at the end of the caption.

Brendan turned 30 on Thursday, and Miranda celebrated him with a sweet Instagram.

Miranda and Brendan have been married since January 2019, and the pair couldn’t seem more in love, after nearly three years of marriage. Brendan has also taken part in some of the singer’s recent music videos since the two tied the knot. He was one of the stars of her “Tequila Does” remix video in August, where the two were seen sharing a kiss. Back in May, Brendan also showed off some of his own vocal chops, when he joined Miranda for Karaoke and the pair sang “Summer Nights” from Grease.

 