Miranda Lambert Reveals How Her Gay Brother Inspired New Remix Video With Shirtless Husband

In an interview with GLAAD, Miranda Lambert reveals how her brother Luke inspired her new LGBTQ+ celebratory remix video for ‘Tequila Does.’

Miranda Lambert wants to be an ally for the LGBTQ+ community. The country singer, 37, released the music video for “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)” this week, a remix of her 2019 track “Tequila Does” — one that also stars her brother Luke and his husband Marc, along with other members of the LGBTQ+ community. In a new interview with GLAAD on Thursday, Aug. 5, Miranda revealed that her brother inspired the fun new remix.

“I was a little nervous because I had never done anything like that, so I sent it to my brother Luke, his husband Marc and all of their friends, because that is their vibe,” the singer told GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos. “They are dancers. They go to club. I was like, ‘How is this? Tell me the honest truth because if you hate it, it goes away forever.'”

The country superstar said her brother loved the remix and encouraged her to release it. “It gave me the confidence,” Miranda said. “They totally pushed me over the edge!” The result is a tequila-fueled video filled with family and friends. “My brother and all of his friends came from Austin and a bunch of my Nashville friends came and we just partied and put it on film.”

Miranda’s husband Brendan McLoughlin and his own brothers also appear in the video, making the entire ordeal all the more special. “It was coming together with Brendan’s brothers, my brother and his LGBTQ family — and I also feel like as a country artist, I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them.” The singer revealed that her brother has helped her become a stronger ally.

“I always call my brother because I want to make sure I say the right things,” Miranda revealed. “I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years.”

Miranda has been vocal about her support for her brother and the LGBTQ+ community in the past. Both she and Brendan attended a Pride parade in 2019 with Luke and his husband. She shared a group snapshot from the festivities on Instagram and captioned the post, “Happy Pride Y’all!”