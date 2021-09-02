Miranda Lambert Slays High-Waisted Daisy Dukes As She Rocks Out At CMA Summer Jam

Hot cowgirl alert! Miranda Lambert channeled her country roots while performing at CMA Summer Jam.

Miranda Lambert was the queen of the night at CMA Summer Jam! Back in July, the country singer took the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater for the jam-packed night of music. She performed three of her hits — “Settling Down,” “Kerosene” and “Tequila Does” — and was also joined by Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of “Midnight Rider” at the show. The concert airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 2, and also features performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Blake Shelton and more.

Miranda looked fabulous when she threw on a pair of dark-wash high-waisted jean shorts with frayed hems styled with a thick bedazzled belt and sparkly fishnet tights. Tucked into her shorts was a hot pink, tight long-sleeve top with a plunging V-neckline that had two blue stars with fringe hanging off them on either shoulder. The same neon orange fringe hung off her long sleeves.

Miranda topped her look off with a pair of black leather cowboy boots and gorgeous beach waves – completing her super country-chic ensemble. There is nothing we love more than seeing what Miranda is going to wear to concerts or events because she never disappoints. One thing that always remains true about the singer’s get-ups is that she always manages to mix her country style with some sort of sexy aspect.

Not only did Miranda slay her performance, but we absolutely loved her outfit for the concert!