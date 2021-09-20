Miranda Lambert Rocks Daisy Dukes With Fishnets As She Celebrates The End Of Summer Tour

It’s the end of the summer, and Miranda Lambert feels like partying! While wrapping up one part of her tour, the ‘We Were Us’ star busted out the cutoffs for some photos with her team.

The last day of Summer is Wednesday (Sept. 22), but Miranda Lambert’s last day of the summer leg of her tour was Sunday. To commemorate, Miranda, 37, posted some photos to her Instagram, posting alongside her crew while wearing a pair of cutoff shorts (aka “Daisy Dukes”) and sparkly stockings. “Last night we wrapped up our summer fair and festival season,” she captioned the Sept. 19 post, featuring photos from Acacia Evans (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS). “Thanks to my band and crew for all the hard work and backstage shenanigans! And big love to everyone who came out to the shows. [heart] Cheers to all y’all!”

“Now you can come back and party with us at casa rosa,” wrote Charly Reynolds, while band Tigirlily added, “What a crew.” “So much fun to be a part of it!” wrote Mike Ryan, while other fans noted it was one “hell of a group.” “We loved the show last night & can we talk about that outfit … those tights … that sassy pony, the pink boots!!!! Girl.” “Thank you! It was a great summer.” “Can’t wait to see you next year at c2c in Glasgow,” added one international fan.

Miranda also did her best impression of John Cash’s “I’ve Been Everywhere,” listing off “Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New York.” Currently, she only has a few dates left in 2021 – the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Nov. 12) and the Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington (Nov. 14.) She will be playing the C2C Country TO Country Festival in Glasgow in March 2022, as the fan noted, along with some dates in Ireland, Nebraska, Nevada, and Minnesota.

Miranda’s outfit in these photos was similar to the one she rocked during the CMA Summer Jam. During the July event at the Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, Miranda took the stage in a fringed top, a giant jewel-encrusted belt buckle, a pair of high-waisted, fringed cutoff shorts, and some jeweled fishnet tights. She performed three of her hits — “Settling Down,” “Kerosene,” and “Tequila Does” — and later joined Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of “Midnight Rider.”