Dua Lipa Rocks A ‘Cowgirl’ Look With Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes

The pop star fully committed to the Western look in a pair of denim shorts and knee-high boots.

Dua Lipa looked red hot dressed up as a stylish cowgirl in a series of photos that she posted on Instagram on June 10. The singer, who is never scared to play around with fashion, rocked the style that would give Ms. Daisy Duke herself a run for her money.

The Grammy winner posed for not one, but five pictures that showed off her bright red bikini top and denim shorts, which she paired with a cropped jacket, and cowgirl boots. As if the look wasn’t enough of a statement already, she also showcased the many gold toned rings on her fingers, that perfectly complemented this cute ensemble.

“Having a cowgirl moment,” she captioned the Instagram photos that garnered a like from her boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s sister, Gigi and more than a million followers.

This love for Western attire seems to be a growing trend for Dua, who not only recently shared another picture of her in bikini and blue cowgirl hat, but also made it the theme for her music video, “Love Again,” from her 2020 album Future Nostalgia. Her Instagram account is peppered with posts showing her wearing Stetson hats and featuring captions like, “Giddy up.” In her June 7 Instagram bikini post, for example, Dua wore a blinged-out cowgirl hat, which was adorned with sequins and rhinestones.

The Brit is never one to shy away from fashion risks, as she demonstrated in the latest PUMA campaign, where she rocked a black PVC bodysuit and sheer tights, paired with bright blue Suede Mayu Puma sneakers. The sneaker is the latest statement piece from the sports brand, and is considered to be an everyday shoe that gives a contemporary twist on a classic look, something that Dua enjoys in footwear.

“I love a platform that works across so many looks, day to night,” the singer told Puma. “The Suede Mayu is so versatile, it’s the perfect everyday shoe.”