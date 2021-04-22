Dua Lipa Slays In Latex Bodysuit & Sheer Tights For Sexy PUMA Campaign Pics

Dua Lipa starred in Puma’s latest campaign, featuring the Suede Mayu sneaker! Check out the beloved British singer rocking her bold look in the newest campaign photos.

Dua Lipa looked so regal in the latest Puma campaign, featuring the Grammy winning artist, 25, rocking a PVC bodysuit and sheer tights. In the photos, captured by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti, Dua fashioned a pair of sheer black tights and bright blue Suede Mayu Puma sneakers. The electric blue hue totally stood out against the deep maroon carpet and ottoman atop which the “Don’t Start Now” singer sat.

Along with her sheer black tights, Dua also wore a latex bodysuit that mimicked the cut of a leotard. The spaghetti strap onesie featured a bustier top and shiny, PVC fabric to put the focus right on the singer. Dua also fashioned some bracelets, a few rings, a pair of hoop earrings, and a delicate necklace for her accessories. While all eyes were unquestionably on Dua, the singer and burgeoning fashion icon showed off the Puma sneakers with total ease. She looked like an absolute pro!

The shoe that Dua modeled is the latest statement piece from Puma. It’s an everyday shoe with a contemporary twist on an absolute classic. Even Dua is a fan of the sneaker. “I love a platform that works across so many looks, day to night,” Dua shared with Puma. “The Suede Mayu is so versatile, it’s the perfect everyday shoe!”

Dua Lipa’s latest collaboration as the face of Puma’s Suede Mayu sneaker comes on the heels of her electrifying performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. While performing her hits “Levitating” and the aforementioned “Don’t Start Now,” Dua rocked a hot pink two-piece with matching booties and totally stole the show. Before dazzling on the Grammy stage, Dua attended the red carpet wearing a stunning Versace gown with sheer skirt and a thigh-high slit.

As her career continues to unfold, there’s no doubt that Dua is becoming an absolute force in the music and fashion industry. She continues to stun on the red carpet, maintaining her unique sense of style with classic silhouettes. We cannot wait to see what comes next for the star!