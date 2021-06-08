Dua Lipa Rocks A Hot Pink Bikini & Cowboy Hat In The Pool — Pics

Dua Lipa is a whole summer mood. The singer sizzled in a hot pink bikini and blue cowboy hat while relaxing in the water.

Dua Lipa’s “weekly report” includes a lot of fun in the sun! The 25-year-old “Levitating” singer cooled off in the pool in a hot pink bikini and accessorized with a baby blue cowboy hat. Dua soaked up that Vitamin D. She’s ready for a hot girl summer!

“Weekly report,” Dua captioned a series of photos and video, including the ones of her in the hot pink bikini. When she was out of the pool, she made sure to show off her amazing and very bedazzled cowboy hat in a video. The cowboy hat included an embellished crown. She also showed off her summer look on her Instagram Story.

After hitting the pool, Dua lounged poolside and winked at her fans in a quick video. Her other photos included her dogs, a yummy snack, a makeshift studio in her living room, and more. The singer is very active on Instagram, but this is a glimpse into her life when she’s not working and on the covers of magazines.

Her bikini and cowboy hat look was very reminiscent of her latest music video. Dua slays in her “Love Again” music video, which has a Wild Wild West theme. In the sexy video, Dua rocks a bikini top, Daisy Dukes, and a cowboy hat while riding a mechanical bull. Dua is really feeling the cowboy hat these days!

The singer was recently spotted on a coffee run with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, in Los Angeles on June 4. The couple has mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating in 2019. On May 29, Dua posted an Instagram photo of herself with a horse in his stable. It was clear right away that she was at the Hadid farmhouse in Pennsylvania with Anwar. She also shared a sweet photo of Anwar in the car. “Miss you guys already,” Yolanda Hadid, Anwar’s mom, commented on Dua’s photos after her visit with Anwar.