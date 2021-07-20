See Pic

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

miranda lambert
Jackson Lee/SplashNews
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy. Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine. Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82. Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emily Ratajkowski carries baby Sly as she arrives home with her husband Sebastian and his parents in New York. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
News Writer

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul.

Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.

“When you can’t decide which hat, you just take them all home!” Miranda captioned the post, tagging the Texas-based store Standard Hat Works. “Think I found my new stage vibe! Thank you for making my cowgirl dreams come true today!”

The country singer has been transitioning back to that stage and work life after the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted all shows. In April, the “Bluebird” singer performed her first post-quarantine show at Billy Bob’s Texas — a moment that resulted in a flood of emotions during her performance of “The House That Built Me.”

“I expect to cry on ‘House That Built Me,’ like I always know there’s a possibility, especially if I am playing in Texas,” she explained to CMT iHeartRadio of the emotional moment during an interview on July 19. “Especially if I know my family is there.”

Related Gallery

Miranda Lambert's Hottest Red Carpet Dresses -- Pics

Miranda Lambert poses in the press room at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Miranda Lambert arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miranda Lambert arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

miranda lambert
Miranda Lambert out and about in New York in July 2019. (Jackson Lee/SplashNews)

“Billy Bob’s was kind of a honky-tonk house that built me,” Miranda continued. “So, I felt like I knew I was going to get a little bit teary, but I actually just ugly cried. That was my first time back and I had not been on the stage in 401 days or something, and I felt it.”

The singer has also been spending more time in the studio and beginning her summer tour. She last released Wildcard, her seventh studio album, in 2019, and recently released The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall in May. In a recent interview with Taste of Country last week, Miranda revealed that her next studio album is very much coming — and soon. “Stay tuned,” she said about a release date. “It’s not far.”

For now, though, she’s stocking up on a country music essential: cowboy hats. Boxes and boxes of them.