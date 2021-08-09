Saweetie Teases A New Collaboration With Cher As She Debuts Her Own McDonald’s Meal

Saweetie gushed about her next album, a new collaboration with Cher and more during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife about her new collaboration with McDonald’s, ‘The Saweetie Meal’.

If one thing is for certain, it’s that Saweetie, 28, keeps herself busy. While promoting her new collaboration with McDonald’s for her very own “Saweetie Meal”, the California rapper spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and teased her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, while gushing over her forthcoming collaboration with Cher, 75. Plus, she discussed the support she’s received from her famous cousin, Gabrielle Union, 48.

The collaboration with McDonald’s was a no-brainer for the rapper. As fans would know, Saweetie is a foodie and typically creates various concoctions to debut on her Instagram Live. “Honestly a lot of my concoctions are from my childhood. I come from a family that really loves food,” the beauty shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Thursday, Aug. 5. “(And) several of them have actually been from McDonald’s. Every time I eat McDonald’s it makes me super happy.” The ‘Saweetie Meal’ arrives in restaurants nationwide starting Aug. 9 and includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. Saweetie is one of the latest music stars to collaborate with McDonald’s. Prior to her collaboration, the famous brand partnered with Travis Scott, BTS, and J. Balvin to name a few.

The collaboration with McDonald’s isn’t the only collaboration the “Icy Girl” rapper is cooking either — she also teased an upcoming collaboration with Cher. “Cher is another collaboration that I’m excited about. [She’s a] woman that is super full of wisdom and gave me a lot of advice,” the rapper told us. “I’m really excited for that collaboration to come out. We haven’t shared it yet. She kind of just teased the Twitter folks. It’ll be out in a couple of months.”

The bombshell beauty has been looking better than ever since declaring she was “single” after splitting from boyfriend Quavo, 30 earlier this year and has been putting in the extra work to “perfect” her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which was set to drop on June 25, but has since been delayed.

“I went to Paris to finish my album [and] now I’m just living with it to ensure it’s perfect,” Saweetie shared. “A new album is something serious. I need to know that when I release this kid of mine because as artists we feel our products are our babies, that no matter what anybody says, I’ll know that it’s my best work. I’m really challenging myself and I just want to ensure that I put out a body of work that [will] symbolize art.”

Undoubtedly, 2021 has been a record year for the bombshell beauty and she has no qualms about taking her time to work on her craft and focus on herself, her future, and the many opportunities that are being presented to her. Although life has its challenges, the rapper knows she can always count on family, especially those that are also in the industry. “[My cousin Gabrielle Union] is just always really excited for everything. She watched me be a little girl and now I’m in the same industry as her. She always tells me how proud she is of me,” Saweetie shared. When asked for words of advice, the “Best Friend” rapper states that her famous cousin always tells her to, “go hard!”