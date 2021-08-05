See Pics

Saweetie, 28, Stuns In An Orange Bikini While Sunbathing In L.A. — See Photos

Saweetie
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com
Saweetie The Blonds show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing The Blonds Same Outfit as catwalk model *9058143m
Saweetie seen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis Cardi B in Concert - , Indianapolis, USA - 11 Sep 2019
Saweetie attends the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presented by Amazon Prime, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in New York NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 - Savage X Fenty, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Saweetie 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 Wearing Moschino Same Outfit sa catwalk model *10495524bv View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

The Icy Girl just froze Instagram! Saweetie looked absolutely gorgeous as she showed off her curves in this barely there bright orange two-piece.

Saweetie, 28, is more than ready for bikini season! The rapper — née Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper — took to Instagram to snap some super sexy photos as she rocked an orange bikini on Thursday, Aug. 5. Showing off her oiled up curves, Saweetie gave the camera a smoldering look as she modeled the swimsuit for her millions of followers. “last chance to catch the @mattecollection x @saweetie collection,” she captioned the post, promoting her recent swimsuit line with Matte Collection.

She appeared to be standing by a pool as she snapped the photos, accessorizing with diamond bracelets and a pair of sunglasses. In one image, she was rocking a mesh sarong skirt with turquoise details, also part of the fast fashion collection. As always, Saweetie’s nails were on point with a decked out french manicure complete with rhinestone details. The viral superstar has developed somewhat of a following for her ornate nails, which have often sent Twitter into a tizzy after her music videos (see her ultra-long nails in the summer 2020 video for “Tap In“).

Saweetie
Saweetie stuns in a black dress. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Thousands of people flooded the comments, including several from her A-List friends like Paris Hilton, 40. The socialite-turned-reality star left a slew of fire emojis for the rapper, who she recently collaborated for on a retro Juicy Couture photoshoot. “Pretty beach summer,” one fan commented, referencing her freestyle track, “Pretty b—- music,” while others added, “i want you,” and “Drip Queen.” They can say that again!

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff. Pictured: Camila Mendes BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The bombshell beauty has been looking better than ever since declaring she was “single” after splitting from boyfriend Quavo, 30. She opened up about the difficult break-up in a cover interview with magazine, describing the situation as “empowering” for her. “I could give my attention to something that could drain me,” she explained to the magazine. “Or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot,” she went on, revealing she “tapped out a kind of breakup statement on her phone” while on-set.