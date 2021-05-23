See Pic

Kim Kardashian, 40, Is Gorgeous In Orange Bikini As 7th Anniversary To Kanye West Approaches

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kim Kardashian proved she’s summer ready when she stunned in an orange two-piece swimsuit, and matching Yeezy water shoes in a new Instagram snap.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is ready for a hot girl summer! The brunette beauty let her raven tresses down in a May 22 Instagram snap, which saw her rocking an orange, mesh bikini. “woke up in paradise,” she captioned the post, in which the KKW Beauty mogul stunned in the two piece. The swimsuit featured high-cut bottoms and a matching top with a mesh overlay. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and yellow water shoes by ex Kanye West‘s brand Yeezy, as she posed in front of a pool and some palm trees with her long hair reaching down to her waist. 

Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section to drop flame and heart emojis, commenting on how incredible the mom-of-four looked! Of course, fans of the SKIMS mogul would know her seventh wedding anniversary with embattled rapper Kanye West is fast approaching. A source recently spoke to HollywoodLife about how Kim was feeling, revealing she’s not focusing on any sadness about their divorce. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who wed the “Stronger” rapper back on May 24, 2014, is “feeling fine” as they remain in separate states.
The source emphasized that Kim was “moving forward” with her life, three months after she filed for divorce. “Kim is feeling fine with her anniversary to Kanye approaching,” the insider dished. “She’ll think about it but she’s not expecting any sort of acknowledgement from him, especially because they really only speak when it’s needed and it’s about the kids. She’s not necessarily unfazed, but she really is moving forward with her life.”

“She’s in a good place and she’s happy,” the source continued. “She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids. She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago. She was devastated the marriage didn’t work out. Kim has always wanted a husband and family, but she knows this is for the best for all of them and it needed to happen. She will always love Kanye and it was a very real, true love.” It was first reported in February that Kim and Kanye were headed for divorce. It has since been revealed that they’re both requesting joint custody of their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.