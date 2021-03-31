Iggy Azalea Looks Incredible In Juicy Couture Bikini Nearly 1 Year After Giving Birth

Iggy Azalea looked stunning in a black and white Juicy Couture two-piece she sported in a series of new photos she posted to Instagram! See the pics here.

Iggy Azalea served an epic look in her latest post to Instagram on March 30. In the series of photos, the “Fancy” rapper, 30, showed off her fit figure in a black and white Juicy Couture two-piece that was perfect for the spring season. Iggy posed up against a wall and lifted her arms just above her head, revealing her detailed tattoo on her right forearm.

The artist also sported her long, blonde locks in a tight low bun and wore subtle makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. “Juicy Foreverrr,” Iggy captioned the two photos, tagging the brand’s Instagram handle. Fans absolutely loved the look and left a string of compliments for the star in the comment section of her post. One longtime admirer told Iggy she looked absolutely “gorgeous,” while others said that they “totally love” her look.

The two photos come nearly one year after Iggy welcomed her precious baby boy, Onyx Kelly. In June 2020, Iggy made the surprising announcement that she had welcomed her first little one with former partner Playboi Carti. Since giving birth to her sweet son, Iggy has been fully committed to raising the youngster, who turns one in the near future, while also balancing her music career.

In fact, Iggy has totally embraced this beautiful new chapter in her life. “Iggy has always been fiercely independent her entire life, so she isn’t worried in the slightest about raising Onyx as a single mom,” a source close to Iggy shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in November 2020. “Iggy is super protective of her son and she hasn’t let him out of her sight since becoming a mom, so she’s confident she can absolutely handle raising her son without being in a relationship with his father,” the insider explained.

As far as her protective nature with her son, Iggy has been fairly reticent to divulge details of her baby boy’s life with the public. The rapper does, on occasion, share sweet photos with her little one, but Iggy is very focused on maintaining some semblance of privacy for her little one. Regardless, fans cannot wait to see more of Iggy on her journey through motherhood.