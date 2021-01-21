Iggy Azalea Stuns In Backless Satin Top As She Poses For Gorgeous New Pic At Sunset

Hot mom alert! Iggy Azalea posted a new series of photos of herself wearing a very sexy crop top with low rise pants.

Iggy Azalea has been heating up Instagram with her sexy photos lately, and on Jan. 20, she was back at it. This time, the rapper rocked a navy blue, satin crop top, which opened up in the back and was held together by thin ties. She paired the look with low rise jeans, assuring that lots of skin was on full display. Of course, she looked amazing!

Iggy posed for the photos at sunset, with the light hitting her face perfectly. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, with long bangs hanging down the front. Her look was complete with glowing eye makeup and dark eyeliner, along with a pink-hued lipstick. She accessorized with a pearl necklace, as well. “Still traumatized from us getting locked outside but at least you look hot,” Iggy’s pal commented on the pic.

Despite giving birth to her son Onyx just eight and a half months ago, Iggy has bounced back big time. She admittedly had no trouble losing weight after having her son, and, in fact, told fans that she was 20 pounds lighter than her pre-baby weight in November. “I don’t want/try to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me,” she explained. “Is it hormonal? Should I be concerned?”

In the two months since, Iggy hasn’t revealed whether or not she was able to get the weight loss situation under control. However, she has been posting very sexy photos to her Instagram page on a regular basis. Earlier this month, she wore a pair of crochet pants and a matching bikini top to pose for a series of pics. Days later, she stunned in a bright blue bikini with nothing but a see-through white top as a cover up.

Iggy shares Onyx with her ex, Playboi Carti. At the end of 2020, she publicly called out the rapper for not spending Christmas with his newborn. She also claimed that he refused to sign his name on Onyx’s birth certificate. Eventually, though, the exes got past the drama, and Iggy has insisted that she wants Onyx’s dad to be in his life.