Iggy Azalea Is ‘Feelin’ Herself’ In Blue Bikini & Sheer T-Shirt Amidst Reports She’s Ready To Date Again — See Pic

Iggy Azalea is truly living her best life! The new mom shared a sultry snap of herself sitting on her bed, wearing a bikini and see-through tee.

Iggy Azalea is not only “feeling herself” but also hyping up her fans! The Australian rapper, 30, took to Instagram on January 17 to post a pic of herself rocking a blue bikini and a sheer, white top while sitting on a bed. The blonde beauty slicked her tresses back into a high ponytail, while two strands of hair framed your face. “Post that pic feelin yourself ‘too’ much, that you really love but are worried about what ppl might think. this is your sign!” she captioned the pic, encouraging her fans to post snaps of their own. “Let me know in my comments if you did… so I can come gas you up in yours too. I got time.”

The “Fancy’ hitmaker, who accessorized with gold hoop earrings and donned a cat eye makeup look, received thousands of comments from fans asking her to hype them up. “Gas me up on my last one,” one fan begged, while another commented, “I did sissss ! Gas me up. NOTICE ME !! I’m a mama too.” Of course, the fan was referencing Iggy’s baby son Onyx, whom she shares with her ex Playboi Carti.

Earlier in the day, HollywoodLife reported that Iggy may be “open” to dating again. “Iggy is on a mission to make 2021 her year for a big transformation. Not so much in terms of a physical makeover, but after everything that happened in 2020 with her relationship and now that she’s looking better than ever, she’s determined to improve all aspects of her life,” the source told HL.

The insider continued, She’s taking this next chapter to focus on her career, to try and pick up some hobbies that she’s never done before, and to just do what makes her feel happy,” the source explained. “Iggy’s not sure that she’s necessarily ready to date, but she’s also not closed off to the idea either. But she knows that she wants to be more selective when it comes to the men she dates especially given the fact that it’s not just about her anymore.” We can’t wait to see what’s next for the singer!