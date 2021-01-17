Iggy Azalea ‘Not Closed Off’ To Dating 4 Months After Split From Son Onyx’s Dad Playboi Carti: ‘She’s Selective’

New mom Iggy Azalea is back on the market following her split from ex Playboi Carti, however she’s being a lot more ‘selective’ with who she dates.

Iggy Azalea has had a big year! The Australian-born rapper, 30, welcomed a baby son Onyx and endured a very public breakup from her ex Playboi Carti. Now, she’s determined to make the most of 2021, a source close to the “Fancy” hitmaker told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Iggy is on a mission to make 2021 her year for a big transformation. Not so much in terms of a physical makeover, but after everything that happened in 2020 with her relationship and now that she’s looking better than ever, she’s determined to improve all aspects of her life,” the source revealed.

HL. “Iggy’s not sure that she’s necessarily ready to date, but she’s also not closed off to the idea either. But she knows that she wants to be more selective when it comes to the men she dates especially given the fact that it’s not just about her anymore. She’s really excited about seeing what she can accomplish and where she’ll be in a year from now.” The insider explained that Iggy “took some time for herself” to enjoy life with her adorable son Onyx , but is now ready focus on new beginnings. “She’s taking this next chapter to focus on her career, to try and pick up some hobbies that she’s never done before, and to just do what makes her feel happy,” the source told. “Iggy’s not sure that she’s necessarily ready to date, but she’s also not closed off to the idea either. But she knows that she wants to be more selective when it comes to the men she dates especially given the fact that it’s not just about her anymore. She’s really excited about seeing what she can accomplish and where she’ll be in a year from now.”