Iggy Azalea’s Baby Onyx Is So Cute Smiling For Mom In New Pic 3 Months After Playboi Carti Split

New mom Iggy Azalea is so in love with her baby son Onyx! She shared a sweet snap of the adorable tot smiling, while sitting in his stroller.

Iggy Azalea is such a doting mom! The Australian-born rapper, 30, took to her Instagram Story on January 8 to share a new pic of her baby son Onyx — which you can see here. The youngster was all smiles as he flashed a cheeky grin and rocked a brown sweater while perched in his stroller. The “Fancy” singer’s mini-me was born early last year, and is already sporting a full head of brown hair! “Me & You 4 ever n ever,” Iggy captioned the adorable IG story.

Fans of the chart-topper know that 2020 was a particularly tough year for Iggy, who welcomed Onyx with her ex Playboi Carti. She recently accused him of not spending Christmas Day with their son. “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” Iggy claimed in her first tweet. “And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling sh-t. TRIFLING!” She went on to claim that the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper was allegedly refusing to sign their son’s birth certificate, and that she wasn’t “allowed back” into the home she once lived in with Carti.

“This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section. I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time,” Iggy tweeted. “And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo sh-t he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name.”

Iggy and Playboi Carti were first romantically linked in 2018, and she welcomed their child in early 2020. By October, Iggy suggested that she had broken up with Carti by writing on her Instagram Story “You lost a real 1” later adding, “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”