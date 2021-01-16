Iggy Azalea Slays In Crochet Bikini Top & Matching See-Through Pants After Playboi Carti Split — See Pics

Just months after giving birth to son Onyx, Iggy Azalea is looking incredible! The 30-year-old showed off her curves in a flirty Fashion Nova set.

Iggy Azalea, 30, just slayed! The “Fancy” rapper showed off her post-baby post in a nude-colored crochet bikini top and matching see-through pants in two sexy photos shared to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 16. “Taking advantage of the [sun] in this lil @fashionnova set,” she captioned the post, shouting out the fast fashion brand that designed the flirty ensemble. Her toned tummy was on full display as the low-rise pants amplified her curves. Previously, Iggy confirmed she dropped “20Lbs.” after giving birth to son Onyx earlier this year.

The Australian kept her signature blonde hair up in a high pony tail as she leaned against a peach colored wall adorned with two vintage prints: one read “Lucky 7’s” and was inspired by a scratch-to-win lotto ticket, while the other appeared to be a comic book print. She accessorized with an ’80s inspired pair of chunky hold hoop earrings and various rings. As always, Iggy — née Amethyst Amelia Kelly — kept her glam on point, too. The star rocked a bold cat eye liner, darker nude lip and bronzed blush on her face, finishing her beauty look with a baby pink manicure.

Iggy’s latest sexy post comes just three months after her split from rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti, 24, in Oct. 2020. The pair welcomed their son Onyx in the Spring after a highly secretive pregnancy. Since the break-up, Iggy has taken to social media to vent about frustration over her son’s father. “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she claimed in a now-deleted tweet, calling Carti out for apparently missing his son’s first Christmas over the release of his album Whole Lotta Red on the same day.

I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been…

it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son.

That’s all I wanted. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020

She later returned with an update for her millions of followers, saying she wants things to “change.” She wrote on Dec. 27, “I’ve spoken to my [baby daddy] and as f**ked up as this sh*t’s been…it was for the best because now sh*ts [SIC] aired out & gonna change for the better w my son.” In recent weeks, Iggy has also been on posting spree with adorable photos of her son Onyx after months of not sharing any pictures at all. The little boy looks so happy in all of his mom’s posts, including one on a recent sunny walk. “Me N You” she captioned the sweet snap of Onyx snuggled up in his stroller, sharing a big smile for the camera.