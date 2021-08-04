Exclusive Interview

Paris Hilton Wants To Cook Southern Food With Britney Spears On Her New Netflix Show: It’d ‘Be Fun’

Paris Hilton & Britney Spears
SplashNews.com
Paris Hilton 'The Leftovers' TV series season 3 premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Apr 2017 THE LEFTOVERS Season 3 Premiere
Paris HiltonThe Glam App Launch, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jun 2019Wearing Michael Costello, Custom
Paris Hilton LA Premiere of "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated", Los Angeles, USA - 11 Oct 2017
Paris Hilton4th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2018The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) was founded in 2012 by Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. CLF supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world. WEARING PAMELLA ROLAND View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
and

Paris Hilton also reflected on her ‘fondest memory’ with friend Britney Spears amid the singer’s battle to end her conservatorship.

Paris Hilton, 40, would love to welcome friend Britney Spears, 39, on her new show Cooking With Paris! The socialite began sharing her go-to recipes via YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic, which set the path for her latest project with Netflix. Given Britney’s southern Louisiana heritage (and love of southern cuisine), Paris already knows exactly what she’d want to cook up with the “Toxic” singer.

“I would love to have Britney [Spears] on. I think it would be so much fun just to cook Southern food together,” Paris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Wednesday, Aug. 4. “It would be a lot of fun to have her over and cook because we always used to have so much fun together,” she added. Notably, Britney channeled her love of cajun food into a short-lived restaurant project called NyLA — an acronym for New York and her home state of Louisiana. The 2002 eatery was short lived, however, opening and closing all in under a year.

Paris Hilton & Britney Spears
Paris Hilton & Britney Spears are seen out in 2006. (SplashNews.com)

The concept of the show revolves around Paris cooking with a fellow celebrity (Saweetie, who Paris recently co-starred in a throwback Juicy Couture campaign with), BFF (Kim Kardashian) or family members (sister Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy). Others making appearances include Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, and comedian Nikki Glaser.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Simple Life alum went on to share that Britney — who she’s been friends with since the 2000s — is “such a sweet angel” as she remembered her “fondest memory” with the singer. “Spending time with her and just being out in Malibu during the day with her son, just she was such an amazing mother and just to see how cute she was with him,” she shared, making referencing to Britney’s boys Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

Britney and Paris iconically struck up a friendship in 2006, leading them to be photographed on a girls’ night out with Lindsay Lohan, 35. Paris’ bond with Brit was more than just going out, though, as the two would also spend one-on-one time together without the cameras. “We would go over to Cross Creek and just go to Planet Blue and go shopping. Just everywhere we went we always had a great time together. But I just loved our memories together in Malibu especially, because I love Malibu as well. It’s my favorite place in LA,” she shared.

Like many of Britney’s friends, Paris is supporting the Crossroads star as she seeks to end her on-going conservatorship agreement, which has been in place for 13 years. “She deserves all the freedom and happiness in the world,” Paris told HL.