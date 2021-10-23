Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen Make Rare Joint Outing In NYC Together After Mary-Kate’s Divorce

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped out in stylish coats and sunglasses while taking a smoke break in New York City on Friday.

Mary-Kate Olsen, 35, and Ashley Olsen, 35, didn’t pay much attention to cameras when they hung out outside a building in the Big Apple to smoke on Oct. 22. The twin sisters were dressed in long coats, including a bright red one for Mary-Kate and a brown one for Ashley, and pants as they leaned back against the building’s concrete during the rare outing. They also wore sunglasses and black face masks and had their long locks down.

Mary-Kate topped her look off with green, blue, and white sneakers while Ashley went with black slip-on loafer-style shoes. They seemed to observe people passing by as they relaxed in the moment and appeared to go into the building when they were done.

The fashion designers’ latest outing comes over a year since Mary-Kate went through a headline-making divorce from her ex Olivier Sarkozy, 52. She first filed a petition for the divorce in May 2020 after reportedly being forced to leave the Gramercy Park neighborhood rental they had been living in when the $29,000-per month lease expired. They reached a settlement by Jan. o this year. The former husband and wife were married in 2015 around three years after they first started dating.

As Mary-Kate continues to move on from her divorce, Ashley has been dating Louis Eisner, who she was spotted out with last month. The lovebirds are believed to have started their romance back in 2017 and their recent public outing together was for a 20th-anniversary celebration for the Young Eisner Scholars in Beverly Hills, CA.

Although Mary-Kate and Ashley are known for keeping their personal lives pretty private, their high-profile status keeps them in the spotlight. They are also sometimes spotted, like during their latest outing, hanging out outside their apartment building to smoke and chat with each other and appear to go about living their lives in a low-key way despite their wealth and fame. The beauties haven’t acted in years but maintain their very successful fashion brands, including The Row and Elizabeth and James.