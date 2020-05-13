It’s over for Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy! The fashion designer signed a petition for divorce on April 17, and is asking for an emergency court order to finalize the split.

Mary-Kate Olsen, 33, is seeking a divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy, 50. The former Full House star has requested an emergency court order after signing a divorce petition on April 17, TMZ reports. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the New York courts are not currently processing divorce filings, with the exception of emergencies — which is what Mary-Kate has now requested. The billionaire has a prenuptial agreement in place with Pierre, who is the brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, and has also asked that it be enforced.

The couple have been residing in New York City, however, it seems like living arrangements are currently up in the air: Mary-Kate’s legal team reportedly received an email from Pierre with a May 18 deadline to move out of their apartment, TMZ also says. The Row designer has asked for an extension until May 30 due to the pandemic, and she is also claiming that Pierre is both trying to force her out of the home and ended the apartment lease without her knowing. Legally, by filing a divorce petition, Mary-Kate automatically stops her soon-to-be ex from getting rid of or disposing of her belongings in any capacity.

Mary-Kate and Pierre tied-the-knot in the Big Apple on Nov. 27, 2015 in an intimate 50-person ceremony at a private residence. The couple originally became engaged in Feb. 2014 after two years of dating, raising eyebrows at the time due to their 17 year age difference. Olivier was previously married to Charlotte Bernard, with whom he shares children, Julien, 18 and Margo, 16, while this was the first marriage for Mary-Kate. HollywoodLife has reached out to Mary-Kate’s rep for a statement, but has not received a response as of publishing time.