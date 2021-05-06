Mary Kate Olsen Laughs At Dinner With Friend In Rare Public Photos 4 Mos. After Finalizing Divorce

A year after Mary Kate Olsen filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy– and months after she made the split official – the fashion icon was spotted laughing it up with a friend in NYC.

It’s rare to see an Olsen twin out in the wild. It’s even rarer to spot them laughing. Such an astonishing occurrence took place on Tuesday (May 4) when Mary-Kate Olsen met with stylist Brian Molloy at the French bistro Buvette in Manhattan’s West Village. Mary-Kate, 34, who finalized her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy at the start of the year, enjoyed a drink with Brian, who Page Six reports worked with The Row fashion label – which is owned by Mary-Kate and her sister, Ashley Olsen. Mary-Kate cracked up during the friendly hang (click here to see pics) and threw her head back in laughter. Considering all the heartache she’s dealt with over the past year, it seems like she needed this moment of levity.

Mary-Kate filed for divorce in late May 2020, five years after she and Sarkozy tied the knot in an intimate, 50-person ceremony at a private New York City residence. The two became engaged in 2014, after two years of dating, and for a moment, it seemed like the former Full House star had found a happy ending. Instead, she found a broken heart and a legal headache. She reportedly signed a summons and a complaint for divorce in mid-April, but the courts weren’t accepting divorce filings at the time due to the rampant COVID-19 pandemic. Her request for an emergency exception was denied, as the courts declared the matter “non-essential.” Mary-Kate filed again in May when the courts re-opened.

Roughly eight months later, the split was made official. “So, we have reached a final agreement,” said Michael Mosberg, the layer for Sarkozy, during the video hearing in January 2021. “We, as of this morning, reached the final agreement. We just need to revise that agreement, get it executed, and get it to you, which we will have by the end of next week, but … the deal is now done.” Mary-Kate and Olivier — who is the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy – reported had an ironclad prenuptial agreement. Mary-Kate’s net worth was an estimated $250 million in 2020, according to StyleCaster.

A month after finalizing the details of her divorce, Mary-Kate was spotted having dinner with Brightwire founder and CEO John Cooper at restaurant Estiatorio Milos in New York City. The duo was seated with another couple, and it appeared she was having a relaxed, low-key night.