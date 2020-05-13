Pierre Olivier-Sarkozy: 5 Things To Know About Mary-Kate Olsen’s Ex Amid Divorce
Pierre Olivier-Sarkozy is making headlines due to surprising details surrounding his reported split from Mary-Kate Olsen. Now, learn even more interesting facts about Olivier himself!
3. Olivier was married for 14 years before romancing Mary-Kate. Long before the actress came along, Olivier had an established family life. He tied the knot with French freelance fashion writer and children’s books author Charlotte Bernard in the 1990s, and they went on to welcome two children: Margot and Julien (Mary-Kate became their stepmom later). Pierre and Charlotte split in 2010, and finalized the divorce the very next year.
4. Olivier began dating Mary-Kate in 2012. They were photographed on a handful of PDA-filled outings in NYC that year (they were pictured twice cuddling in Madison Square Garden while watching the New York Knicks play). The romance made headlines due to Pierre and Mary-Kate’s roughly 17-year age difference — Mary-Kate was only 26 years old at the beginning of the relationship, while Pierre was 42. Regardless, the lovers went on to marry each other in 2015.
5. He shares an alma mater with Prince William. Surprisingly, the money-savvy banker actually earned his MA in medieval history from St. Andrews University in Scotland — the very same institution where Prince William and Kate Middleton met!