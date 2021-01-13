Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Reach Divorce Settlement 8 Mos. After Split

Mary-Kate Olsen and Pierre Olivier Sarkozy have reached a divorce settlement after the matter was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Jan. 13, the exes came face-to-face during a virtual hearing.

Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband of nearly six years Pierre Olivier Sarkozy are one step closer to finalizing their divorce. The actress turned fashion designer, 34, and the 51-year-old businessman, whose split became public in May 2020, met, along with their respective attorneys, during a virtual hearing over Zoom on January 13.

“So, we have reached a final agreement,” Sarkozy’s lawyer Michael Mosberg told New York Judge Lori Sattler during the video hearing, according to Us Weekly, which obtained a photo of the Zoom call that showed Mary-Kate dressed in a black turtleneck. “And we appreciate the time and latitude that you’ve given us. … It’s been incremental, but we continue to make forward progress,” Mosberg continued. “We, as of this morning, reached the final agreement. We just need to revise that agreement, get it executed and get it to you, which we will have by the end of next week, but … the deal is now done.”

Mary-Kate’s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob echoed Mosberg’s dialogue: “We’ve been working very hard and we appreciate the court’s time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week. All issues are resolved.”

During the virtual hearing, Judge Sattler asked both parties whether there were “any issues” that needed to be discussed in court. When both parties declined, Sattler said in part, “I am going to keep control of the case, so we make sure that this gets done and we get them divorced.”

Sattler set the couple’s next hearing date for January 25, by the chance that both parties are delayed with submitting the settlement agreement, according to the outlet. The judge closed the hearing with the following statement: “So, everyone is clear that if we get the agreement, you don’t have to see me, which as much as I enjoy seeing everyone here, I think you would all prefer to be done with this. Let’s get it done. File the papers and let’s get them divorced. I think that’s the same objective for all of us.” HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Mary-Kate Olsen, as well as attorneys involved in the proceedings.

Mary-Kate initially filed for divorce from the French banker in May — nearly five years after they tied the knot on November 27, 2015. The intimate 50-person nuptials took place at a private residence in New York City. Mary-Kate and Olivier, who got engaged in February of 2014 after two years of dating, raised eyebrows with their romance due to their 17-year age difference.

Olivier, who is the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, was previously married to Charlotte Bernard, with whom he shares two children (under 20), Julien and Margo. Meanwhile, this was Mary-Kate’s first marriage. They have no children together.

